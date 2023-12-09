 Skip navigation
Islanders acquire Robert Bortuzzo from the Blues for a 2024 7th-round pick after putting Pulock on IR

  
Published December 8, 2023 10:55 PM
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning

Nov 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) controls the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders acquired Robert Bortuzzo in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Friday that gives the Eastern Conference playoff contenders some much-needed size and depth on the blue line amid injuries.

The Islanders sent a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Blues for the veteran defenseman who has only gotten into four games this season while mostly sitting out as a healthy scratch.

The addition of the 6-foot-4, 217-pound Bortuzzo was finalized after New York put defenseman Ryan Pulock on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho are the other Islanders D-men on IR.

Bortuzzo, 34, had been with the Blues since 2015. He scored two goals in 17 games during their Stanley Cup run in 2019.

A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Bortuzzo has played in 592 regular-season and playoff games for Pittsburgh and St. Louis since making his debut with the Penguins in 2011.