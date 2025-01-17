 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Tennessean
Jason Edwards scores 18 points as Vanderbilt holds off No. 6 Tennessee 76-75
The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Why AmEx leader Sepp Straka shaved his head ahead of season
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at West Virginia
Javon Small scores 27 and West Virginia beats No. 2 Iowa State 64-57

Islanders’ Maxim Tsyplakov suspended three games for illegal check to head

  
Published January 17, 2025 05:44 PM
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders

Jan 16, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; An official attempts to separate Philadelphia Flyers right wing Garnet Hathaway (19) and New York Islanders right wing Maxim Tsyplakov (7) in the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Wendell Cruz/Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

NEW YORK — New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov was suspended for three games without pay on Friday for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling.

Poehling left the game Thursday night in the first period with an upper-body injury and didn’t return. The play was reviewed, but officials deemed the hit was not a penalty.

The NHL announced Tsyplakov will forfeit $14,843.76 because of the suspension.

The Flyers won the game 5-3.

The Islanders face the Sharks, Blue Jackets and the Flyers again over their next three games.