Islanders sign forward Kyle Palmieri to two-year deal, also extend Adam Boqvist

  
Published May 31, 2025 11:26 AM

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — The New York Islanders signed forward Kyle Palmieri to a two-year contract on Friday.

Palmieri had 24 goals and 24 assists while playing all 82 games for the Islanders last season. He has 87 goals and 85 assists in 305 games with New York since arriving in a trade from New Jersey on April 7, 2021.

For his career, the 34-year-old center has 270 goals and 257 assists in 900 games with the Anaheim Ducks, Devils and Islanders. He also has 18 goals and 14 assists in 68 playoff games.

The Islanders also re-signed defenseman Adam Boqvist to a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old had two goals and six assists in 17 games with New York after he was claimed off waivers from Florida on Jan. 31. He finished the season with four goals and 10 assists in 35 games, and has 27 goals and 72 assists in 244 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Panthers and Islanders.