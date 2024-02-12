 Skip navigation
Basketball Pickups: Add Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Basketball Pickups: Add Jaime Jaquez Jr.
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Prize-money payout: What Taylor and Co. earned at WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Hoffman's playoff loss still earns him Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5

nbc_sblviii_purdypresser_240211.jpg
Purdy says he has to 'be better' following SB loss
nbc_lviii_mahomespresser_v2_240211.jpg
Mahomes 'proud' of Chiefs after Super Bowl win
nbc_sblviii_shanahanpresser_240211.jpg
Shanahan has 'no regrets' with team after SB loss

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat
Basketball Pickups: Add Jaime Jaquez Jr.
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Prize-money payout: What Taylor and Co. earned at WM Phoenix Open
WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Hoffman’s playoff loss still earns him Genesis spot via Aon Swing 5

nbc_sblviii_purdypresser_240211.jpg
Purdy says he has to ‘be better’ following SB loss
nbc_lviii_mahomespresser_v2_240211.jpg
Mahomes ‘proud’ of Chiefs after Super Bowl win
nbc_sblviii_shanahanpresser_240211.jpg
Shanahan has ‘no regrets’ with team after SB loss

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Maple Leafs’ Rielly set for in-person hearing with NHL after cross-check on Ottawa’s Greig

  
Published February 12, 2024 01:59 AM
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames

Jan 18, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly accepted an in-person hearing with the NHL’s Department of Safety, a day after decking Ottawa’s showboating Ridly Greig with a late cross-check.

The NHL said Sunday that the hearing is set for Tuesday in New York.

Greig scored with 5.1 seconds left in Ottawa’s 5-3 victory Saturday night, racing down the middle and firing a slap shot from short range into the empty net. As the Ottawa player headed back up the boards toward the bench, Rielly hit him high with the cross-check.

Rielly was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct. Toronto sent out enforcer Ryan Reaves for the final faceoff, but the officials quickly jumped in to prevent a brawl.