Martin St Louis
Montreal Canadiens exercise option on coach Martin St. Louis' contract
Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander to make season debut for Astros on Friday night at Washington
scottie.png
Inside Scottie Scheffler's continual evolution in becoming indisputable mental giant

Marc-Andre Fleury signs a $2.5M extension with the Wild to return for next season at age 40

  
Published April 17, 2024 01:12 PM
Marc-Andre Fleury

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) warms up before the start of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen R. Sylvanie/Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to a one-year, $2.5 million contract extension, bringing back the veteran for his age-40 season.

Fleury, who turns 40 on Nov. 28, has had a prolific season in which he passed Patrick Roy for second place behind Martin Brodeur on the NHL‘s all-time list in career goaltending wins. Brodeur (691) is still 130 ahead of Fleury.

The Wild also have goalie Filip Gustavsson under contract for two more seasons on a $3.75 million salary cap charge and top prospect Jesper Wallstedt still waiting in the wings.

Fleury is 17-14-5 with an .895 save percentage that is the lowest of his 20-year career, and his 2.98 goals against average is his worst in seven seasons. He has two shutouts for the Wild, who were eliminated from contention for the playoffs. They host Seattle to conclude the regular season.

This will be the first time in 18 years — since he was a 21-year-old with Pittsburgh — that Fleury won’t make the playoffs.

The Wild acquired Fleury two years ago in a deadline-day trade with Chicago. He’s 50-32-9 with a 2.89 goals against average and a .903 save percentage in 96 appearances with 91 starts for Minnesota.