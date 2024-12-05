 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

wnba logo court
Meet the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first expansion team in Canada
Syndication: Unknown
Longtime FSU assistant Odell Haggins moves into new role as Mike Norvell shuffles staff
Linkon Cure 13.JPG
Tight End Linkon Cure Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_rtflincolnriley_241205.jpg
Riley shuts down speculation of other jobs
nbc_dls_cfpdiscussion_241205.jpg
College football wants ‘arguments’ about Miami
nbc_golf_rydercup_241205.jpg
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

wnba logo court
Meet the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s first expansion team in Canada
Syndication: Unknown
Longtime FSU assistant Odell Haggins moves into new role as Mike Norvell shuffles staff
Linkon Cure 13.JPG
Tight End Linkon Cure Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_rtflincolnriley_241205.jpg
Riley shuts down speculation of other jobs
nbc_dls_cfpdiscussion_241205.jpg
College football wants ‘arguments’ about Miami
nbc_golf_rydercup_241205.jpg
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin dealing with back spasms, will miss at least one game

  
Published December 5, 2024 01:49 PM
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders

Nov 30, 2024; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) takes a shot against Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) and center Dylan Cozens (24) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brad Penner/Brad Penner-Imagn Images

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff ruled out defenseman Rasmus Dahlin from playing against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night because of back spasms.

Ruff did not provide a timeline of how long Dahlin might be sidelined. He said he hopes it’s short-term “but you never know.”

Dahlin left early in the third period and did not return in a 5-4 loss to Colorado on Tuesday in which the Sabres squandered a 4-0 lead and allowed four goals in the third period.

The injury, Ruff said, is related to the one Dahlin sustained the first day of training camp and forced him to miss a majority of the preseason. Dennis Gilbert is expected to be in the lineup in Dahlin’s place. The Sabres also recalled defenseman Ryan Johnson from AHL Rochester on Thursday.

The player selected first overall in the 2018 draft leads Buffalo defensemen and ranks third on the team with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists). On Wednesday, Dahlin was named on Sweden’s roster to represent the country in the NHL’s upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Injured Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and forward Jordan Greenway rejoined the team for practice on Thursday. Samuelsson has been out of action since he sustained a lower-body injury on Nov. 11 against Montreal. Greenway has been out with an injury he sustained on Nov. 14 against St. Louis.