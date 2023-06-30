 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

  
Published June 30, 2023 09:11 AM
Djokovic, Alcaraz lead men's Wimbledon favorites
June 28, 2023 12:28 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the odds for this year's men's Wimbledon tournament, discussing various betting strategies and why Novak Djokovic deserves to be the heavy favorite.

Novak Djokovic seeks a men’s singles record-tying eighth Wimbledon title and an overall record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Djokovic, the four-time defending champion, is the overwhelming favorite, yet seeded second due to his ATP ranking.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is the first Wimbledon men’s No. 1 seed other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray since 2003.

Alcaraz and Djokovic would not meet until the final.

If Djokovic takes the title, he will tie Roger Federer for the men’s singles record of eight Wimbledon titles.

He would also tie Margaret Court for the most major singles titles in history, though Court accumulated some of her titles before the professional era began in 1968.

No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz, a quarterfinalist last year, and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, who just won his first ATP grass-court title, are the top Americans. The last U.S. man to win a major singles title was Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open.

2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw

(may need to zoom in on desktop)

Wimbledon Men's Singles Draw