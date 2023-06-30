2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Novak Djokovic seeks a men’s singles record-tying eighth Wimbledon title and an overall record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Djokovic, the four-time defending champion, is the overwhelming favorite, yet seeded second due to his ATP ranking.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is the first Wimbledon men’s No. 1 seed other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray since 2003.

Alcaraz and Djokovic would not meet until the final.

If Djokovic takes the title, he will tie Roger Federer for the men’s singles record of eight Wimbledon titles.

He would also tie Margaret Court for the most major singles titles in history, though Court accumulated some of her titles before the professional era began in 1968.

No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz, a quarterfinalist last year, and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, who just won his first ATP grass-court title, are the top Americans. The last U.S. man to win a major singles title was Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open.



2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw

