It's 'all or nothing' for Celtics in the playoffs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City RJ Hampshire closeup.JPG
RJ Hampshire suggests changes to the Supercross 250 class
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
GOLF: MAY 19 PGA Championship
Louisville police to investigate protocols during Scottie Scheffler’s arrest
2024 INDYCAR Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 fastest rookie Kyle Larson milks a cow – ‘She was full of pressure and ready to release some milk.’

Top Clips

nbc_tennis_frenchconnection_swiatek_240521.jpg
Swiatek enters 2024 French Open on dominant run
nbc_tennis_frenchconnection_nadal_240521.jpg
Is Nadal playing in the 2024 French Open?
nbc_tennis_frenchconnection_djokovic_240521.jpg
Who wins the French Open if Djokovic falls?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City RJ Hampshire closeup.JPG
RJ Hampshire suggests changes to the Supercross 250 class
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
GOLF: MAY 19 PGA Championship
Louisville police to investigate protocols during Scottie Scheffler’s arrest
2024 INDYCAR Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 fastest rookie Kyle Larson milks a cow – ‘She was full of pressure and ready to release some milk.’

Top Clips

nbc_tennis_frenchconnection_swiatek_240521.jpg
Swiatek enters 2024 French Open on dominant run
nbc_tennis_frenchconnection_nadal_240521.jpg
Is Nadal playing in the 2024 French Open?
nbc_tennis_frenchconnection_djokovic_240521.jpg
Who wins the French Open if Djokovic falls?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

It's 'all or nothing' for Celtics in the playoffs

May 21, 2024 02:50 PM
NBA analyst Jamal Crawford joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the matchups in the Eastern and Western Conference Finals, Chet Holmgren, Victor Wembanyama and more.
Up Next
nbc_dps_celticsexpectationstowin_240521.jpg
4:45
For Celtics, path to the Finals is wide open
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_240520.jpg
17:33
Jackson compares Edwards’ confidence to Iverson
Now Playing
nbc_dps_inddefeatnykgame7v2_240520.jpg
4:23
Do Pacers deserve more attention after ECF berth?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mingame7_240520.jpg
2:43
How MIN’s depth helped Edwards in Game 7 vs. DEN
Now Playing
new_for_mpx.jpg
4:39
Jokic’s teammates ‘let him down’ vs. Timberwolves
Now Playing
nbc_dps_marvalbertinterview_240517__541090.jpg
11:12
Albert amazed by Brunson’s development with Knicks
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240517.jpg
1:47
Lunch Money: Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Haaland
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_clippersoffszn_240515.jpg
4:08
Who’s safe on the Clippers roster this offseason?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_hornetsfuture_240515.jpg
4:09
Where will Miller be drafted in fantasy next year?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_hawksdraftlottery_240515.jpg
4:18
No. 1 pick adds another layer to Hawks’ offseason
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nuggetstimberwolvesgame5recap_240515.jpg
4:46
Jokic’s ‘perfect game’ came at right time for DEN
Now Playing
nbc_roto_lunchmoney_240515.jpg
1:30
Lunch Money: Eyeing Tatum, Pritchard in Game 5
Now Playing