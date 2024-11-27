 Skip navigation
Adam Siao Him Fa to miss Grand Prix Final

  
Published November 27, 2024 02:04 PM

World bronze medalist figure skater Adam Siao Him Fa of France will miss next week’s Grand Prix Final due to an ankle injury.

Siao Him Fa, 23, injured the ankle in his free skate at Cup of China last week. Doctors recommended a three-week break.

“This is of course not what I’d hoped for during the season, but I want to make sure I recover and can come back fully without limitations or pain,” he posted on social media.

Siao Him Fa won the first of his two Grand Prix starts in November at Grand Prix France, rallying from eighth place after the short program. He was third at Cup of China to qualify for the six-skater Grand Prix Final in Grenoble, France.

Siao Him Fa will be replaced in the Grand Prix Final field by Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan.

The Grand Prix Final is the first figure skating event of the season to gather most of the world’s top-ranked skaters. It is often a preview of the following March’s world championships.

The top-ranked men are reigning world champion Ilia Malinin, a 19-year-old from Virginia, and Olympic and world silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan.

