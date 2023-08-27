 Skip navigation
Mary Moraa wins 800m, snaps Athing Mu’s streak at track and field worlds

  
Published August 27, 2023 03:15 PM
Mary Moraa, Athing Mu

Kenya’s Mary Moraa, Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, and USA’s Athing Mu react as they cross the finish line in the women’s 800m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 27, 2023. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

BUDAPEST — Kenyan Mary Moraa won the 800m at the world track and field championships, snapping bronze medalist Athing Mu’s three-year undefeated streak in the event.

Moraa, last year’s bronze medalist, surged past Mu, who paced the race, in the final straightaway and crossed in a personal best 1 minute, 56.03 seconds.

Brit Keely Hodgkinson also passed Mu to earn silver for a third consecutive year when including the Tokyo Olympics. Mu held on for bronze to add to her golds from Tokyo and last year’s worlds in Eugene.

Mu, 21, had won the 800m at nine consecutive outdoor meets dating to her last defeat in September 2019. Moraa also finished ahead of her in Friday’s semifinals.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

The U.S. still finished with the most gold medals (11 with a few events left) and total medals (28 so far) at a fourth consecutive worlds.

Also Sunday, Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen repeated as 5000m champion. Two years in a row, Ingebrigtsen took 1500m silver behind an Edinburgh Athletics Club member (Jake Wightman, Josh Kerr), then won the 5000m.

Next year, Ingebrigtsen could bid to become the third man to win the 1500m and 5000m at one Olympics after Finland’s Paavo Nurmi in 1924 and Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj in 2004.

The track and field season continues Thursday with a Diamond League meet in Zurich, featuring Noah Lyles in the 200m.

Peacock airs live coverage Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app air highlights Saturday at noon.