2023 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

The world track and field championships air live across NBC Universal broadcast and streaming platforms and Peacock from Aug. 19-27 in Budapest.

NBC, CNBC and the USA Network combine to air live coverage of each day of the nine-day meet. All TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Peacock also simul-streams all TV coverage, plus has additional live coverage including individual streams of field event finals.

Last year, the U.S. won a record-breaking 33 medals at worlds, hosting for the first time (in Eugene, Oregon).

The U.S. returns world champions including Noah Lyles (200m), Ryan Crouser and Chase Ealey (shot put) and Katie Moon (pole vault).

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles, withdrew from her planned entry in the flat 400m due to a minor knee issue.

The top global stars include Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Kenyan distance runner Faith Kipyegon and Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis.

2023 World Track and Field Championships TV Schedule



Date Time (ET) Network Notable Events Sat., Aug. 19 4:30-8 a.m. CNBC Heats/Qualifying 1-2:30 p.m. CNBC M100 (R1) 2:30-4 p.m. NBC Mixed 4x400 Relay Sun., Aug. 20 3:30-8 a.m. CNBC Heats 10:30 a.m.-Noon CNBC M100 (SF) Noon-4 p.m. NBC M100 (Final) Mon., Aug. 21 1-4 p.m. USA Network W100, M110h Tue., Aug. 22 12:30-4 p.m. USA Network W1500 Wed., Aug. 23 4-7:30 a.m. USA Network Heats/Qualifying 1:30-4 p.m. USA Network W400, M400h Thu., Aug. 24 1-4 p.m. USA Network M400, W100h Fri., Aug. 25 1:30-4 p.m. USA Network M200, W200 Sat., Aug. 26 1-4 a.m. CNBC WMarathon 1:30-4 p.m. CNBC 4x100 Relays Sun., Aug. 27 1-3:30 a.m. CNBC MMarathon 12-2:30 p.m.* CNBC MMarathon 1-3:30 p.m. NBC W800 2:30-4 p.m. CNBC 4x400 Relays

*Delayed broadcast

2023 World Track and Field Championships Streaming Schedule



Date Time (ET) Platform Notable Events Sat., Aug. 19 2:50-4:30 a.m. Peacock (World Feed) M20km Race Walk 4:30-8 a.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (CNBC simul-stream) Heats/Qualifying 5:45 a.m. Peacock (World Feed) Heptathlon Day 1 1-2:30 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (CNBC simul-stream) M100 (R1) 2:30-4 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (NBC simul-stream) Mixed 4x400 Relay Sun., Aug. 20 1:15-3 a.m. Peacock (World Feed) W20km Race Walk 3:30-8 a.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (CNBC simul-stream) Heats 3:50 a.m. Peacock (World Feed) Heptathlon Day 2 10:30 a.m.-Noon NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (CNBC simul-stream) M100 (SF) Noon-4 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (NBC simul-stream) M100 (Final) Mon., Aug. 21 1-4 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (USA Network simul-stream) W100, M110h Tue., Aug. 22 12:30-4 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (USA Network simul-stream) W1500 Wed., Aug. 23 4-7:30 a.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (USA Network simul-stream) Heats/Qualifying 1:30-4 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (USA Network simul-stream) W400, M400h Thu., Aug. 24 1-4:15 a.m. Peacock (World Feed) 35km Race Walks 1-4 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (USA Network simul-stream) M400, W100h Fri., Aug. 25 4:05 a.m. Peacock (World Feed) Decathlon Day 1 1:30-4 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (USA Network simul-stream) M200, W200 Sat., Aug. 26 1-4 a.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (CNBC simul-stream) WMarathon 4:05 a.m. Peacock (World Feed) Decathlon Day 2 1:30-4 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (CNBC simul-stream) 4x100 Relays Sun., Aug. 27 1-3:30 a.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (CNBC simul-stream) MMarathon 12-2:30 p.m.* NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (CNBC simul-stream) MMarathon 1-3:30 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (NBC simul-stream) W800 2:30-4 p.m. NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock (CNBC simul-stream) 4x400 Relays

*Delayed broadcast

2023 World Track and Field Championships Streaming Schedule (Field Event Specific Streams, World Feed)