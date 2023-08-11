Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to miss world championships with minor knee issue

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will miss the world track and field championships due to a minor knee issue.

“After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next years’ Paris Olympics,” was posted on her social media. “I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!”

McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic and world champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles who is racing the flat 400m this season, announced her withdrawal Friday, eight days before worlds start in Budapest.

McLaughlin-Levrone previously withdrew from her last pre-worlds meet three weeks ago due to a recurring knee issue. She did not say in Friday’s post whether the injuries are related.

USA Track and Field said in a statement that it fully supports McLaughlin-Levrone’s decision.

“We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back on the track soon,” according to USATF.

Last month, McLaughlin-Levrone won the U.S. 400m title in 48.74 seconds, four hundredths shy of the American record.

It was the world’s fastest time since Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas won the Tokyo Olympic title in 48.36. Miller-Uibo is entered to defend her world title, four months after childbirth.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, the Olympic and world silver medalist, is the world’s second-fastest woman this year behind McLaughlin-Levrone.

McLaughlin-Levrone will be replaced in the individual 400m at worlds by Lynna Irby-Jackson, who was fourth at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships and was already part of the U.S. roster for 4x400m relays.

Irby-Jackson joins Britton Wilson and Talitha Diggs on the U.S. team in the individual 400m.