Americans Chevonne Forgan, Sophia Kirkby take bronze at luge worlds

Americans Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby earned their second world luge championships bronze medals in three years in women’s doubles, which debuts at the Olympics in 2026.

Austrians Selina Egle and Lara Michaela Kipp won the two-run event by five hundredths of a second over Latvians Anda Upite and Zane Kaluma.

Forgan and Kirkby were 136 thousandths behind in Altenberg, Germany.

Forgan, 23, and Kirkby, 22, previously took bronze in the first world championships women’s doubles event in 2022.

Later in 2022, the IOC announced that women’s doubles is among the events being added for the next Winter Games in 2026.

Also Saturday, German Max Langenhan took gold in men’s singles, one year after a silver.

Austrian David Gleirscher, the 2018 Olympic champion, took silver. Felix Loch, the 2010 and 2014 Olympic champion, earned bronze for his 10th career world medal in the event.

Three-time Olympian Tucker West was the top American in fourth, missing his first individual world medal by 65 thousandths of a second.

Wendel Suckow, the 1993 World champion, is the lone American to win a men’s singles medal in world championships history.

Austrians went one-two in men’s doubles with Juri Gatt and Riccardo Schopf and Thomas Steu and Wolfgang Kindl.

Germans Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, who won the last three Olmypic titles, improved from fourth after the first run to take bronze, their ninth consecutive world medal in the event.

Luge worlds finish Sunday with women’s singles and the team relay.