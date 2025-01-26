Chloe Kim wins 8th X Games snowboard halfpipe title, breaks record

Chloe Kim won her seventh X Games Aspen women’s snowboard halfpipe title (and eighth title across all X Games sites), breaking her tie with Kelly Clark for the most in history.

Kim, the two-time Olympic gold medalist, scored 93.33 points in her first of two final runs. It included the first double cork in X Games women’s halfpipe history, and it held up as the best score through both rounds.

She also landed the same cab double cork 1080 in her second run — a victory lap with the win already assured — before falling on her next trick, getting up quickly and smiling as she rode to the bottom of the pipe.

“I am having so much fun,” Kim said on the broadcast. “I have to be honest, I was in a bit of a rut. I really did not enjoy snowboarding for a couple of years. I think this year I really wanted to change that and just do runs that felt good to me, do tricks that felt good to me. It kind of has been working out, no complaints.”

Fellow American Maddie Mastro took second with an 89.66-point run that included her signature double crippler (two backflips).

Kim is now one title shy of Shaun White’s overall record of eight X Games Aspen halfpipe golds. Kim has seven titles at the annual event in Aspen, plus one from an X Games competition in Oslo in 2016.

After repeating as Olympic gold medalist in 2022, Kim took one season off from competing.

She returned last season and became the first woman to land a 1260 in competition. Then last Saturday, she and Mastro became the first women to land a double cork at any competition in going one-two at the Laax Open in Switzerland.

In 2026, Kim can become the first snowboarder to win gold at three consecutive Olympics.

With #XGamesAspen 2025 gold, @ChloeKim just tied Shaun White for the most SuperPipe gold medals in X Games history. They both own 8, one ahead of Chloe’s mentor Kelly Clark and Thursday night’s Men’s SuperPipe champ Scotty James. Chloe owns 10 medals overall: She’s… pic.twitter.com/GuIFUbOXci — X Games (@XGames) January 26, 2025

Also Saturday, Nick Goepper led a U.S. men’s ski halfpipe podium sweep with Alex Ferreira and Hunter Hess.

Goepper, a three-time Olympic slopestyle medalist, spent 10 months retired in 2023, then switched to halfpipe.

American Red Gerard repeated as X Games men’s snowboard slopestyle champion, adding to his 2018 Olympic gold medal.

Gerard’s winning run included a switch backside triple cork 1620 and a backside 1800, according to the broadcast.

Canadian Mark McMorris was second for his 24th career Winter X medal across all sites and 20th in Aspen, both outright records.

Miro Tabinelli became the first skier to land a 2340 in competition to take the men’s ski big air title, according to organizers.

Tabinelli, 20, became the second Italian to win Winter X Games gold, one day after 17-year-old sister Flora became the first in women’s ski big air.

Italy, which hosts the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games, has never won an Olympic medal in any freestyle skiing event.

The world’s top snowboarders and freeskiers stay in Aspen for the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix next weekend, airing on NBC Sports.