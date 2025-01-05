Cyprien Sarrazin faces long recovery from head injury from downhill crash

French Alpine skier Cyprien Sarrazin is expected to need several months to recover after sustaining a subdural hematoma — a collection of blood between the skull and the brain — in a Dec. 27 downhill training crash.

Sarrazin “will begin a lengthy rehabilitation process” and miss the rest of this season, according to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

Sarrazin, 30, underwent surgery later on the day of the World Cup training run crash in Bormio, Italy.

Then the French ski federation announced Thursday that he was released from an intensive care unit and was to be moved to a neurosurgery department in a French hospital.

Last season, Sarrazin ranked second on the World Cup in the downhill and won four individual races, the first in Bormio, one year after his World Cup downhill debut.

Bormio will host men’s ski races at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.