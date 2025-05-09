Marlins at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 9

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Dyson Daniels ascends to stardom
Baltimore Orioles v. Washington Nationals
Cardinals at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 9
crop (6).webp
Podcast: Recapping NCAA women’s regionals, criticizing transfer portal

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_lagunasecatease_250509.jpg
IMSA prepares for a ‘masterclass’ at Laguna Seca
nbc_cyc_vueltastg6_250509.jpg
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 6
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Dyson Daniels ascends to stardom
Baltimore Orioles v. Washington Nationals
Cardinals at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 9
crop (6).webp
Podcast: Recapping NCAA women’s regionals, criticizing transfer portal

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_lagunasecatease_250509.jpg
IMSA prepares for a ‘masterclass’ at Laguna Seca
nbc_cyc_vueltastg6_250509.jpg
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 6
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Marlins at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 9

  
Published May 9, 2025 11:28 AM

Its Friday, May 9 and the Marlins (14-22) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (10-28). Max Meyer is slated to take the mound for Miami against Bryse Wilson for Chicago.

The Marlins are coming off a 10-1 loss to the Dodgers. They are last in the NL East and have only won four of their 14 away games.

The White Sox have a similar standing in the AL Central. With a 10-28 record on the season, they are last in the division.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at White Sox

  • Date: Friday, May 9, 2025
  • Time: 7:40PM EST
  • Site: Rate Field
  • City: Chicago, IL
  • Network/Streaming: CHSN, FanDuel Sports Network

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Marlins at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:

  • Moneyline: Marlins (-148), White Sox (+124)
  • Spread: Marlins -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at White Sox

  • Pitching matchup for May 9, 2025: Max Meyer vs. Bryse Wilson
    • Marlins: Max Meyer, (2-3, 3.92 ERA)
      Last outing (Athletics, 5/3): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts
    • White Sox: Bryse Wilson, (0-1, 5.56 ERA)
      Last outing (Houston Astros, 5/4): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 9 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at White Sox

  • The Marlins are 2-8 in their last 10 games
  • The White Sox are 3-7 in their last 10
  • The Marlins are 7-3 to the OVER in their last 10 games
  • The White Sox are 6-4 to the OVER in their last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Marlins and the White Sox:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)