Dawn Staley: Caitlin Clark’s recent play would merit Olympic team consideration

USA women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is no stranger to creating winning basketball recipes, but in an interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico on Sunday, she acknowledged that Caitlin Clark may not have been omitted from USA’s women’s basketball team if the selection took place today.

The selection committee’s decision to leave the 22-year-old basketball phenom off the women’s team drew widespread confusion, but Staley, a member of the selection committee, told Tirico that the Indiana Fever guard’s recent play has strengthened her case for inclusion.

“If we had to do it all over again, the way that she’s playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team because she is playing head and shoulders above a lot of people,” Staley said.

In 13 games after the Olympic roster was announced, Clark has averaged 17.9 points and 10.4 assists, and set a single-game record for assists (19).

Team USA looks primed to win its eighth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics, with seasoned veterans like Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart at the helm, and savvy guards like Jewell Lloyd and Kelsey Plum in the rotation.

“The biggest headline will be how well we play together,” Staley said. “They are going to want to come out and play incredibly well to get off to a great start so they can build some momentum.”

Staley and Team USA play against Japan to begin its Olympics campaign on Monday, aiming to replicate the success the USA’s men’s team found in their 110-84 rout of Serbia on Sunday.

After narrow escapes against South Sudan and Germany in exhibition games, Team USA eliminated any reason for doubt during its Olympic opener. While Kevin Durant and LeBron James snatched headlines with brilliant performances, another American caught Staley’s eye.

“I think Devin Booker is the unsung hero,” Staley said. “Devin Booker plays both sides of the ball, can score a whole lot of basketball points and also defend. He’s like the quiet assassin of that group.”

Booker finished with 12 points and 5 assists, finding his stroke from beyond the arc as he connected on four of his five three point attempts. The Phoenix Suns star played 26 minutes, second only to James, his malleability as a sharpshooter and defender proving valuable to head coach Steve Kerr’s various lineups.

Booker and Team USA will return to the hardwood on Wednesday to take on a feisty South Sudan squad that is coming off its first ever Olympic basketball win in the young country’s history.