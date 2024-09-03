 Skip navigation
IOC, Paris officials look into keeping Olympic rings on Eiffel Tower long-term

  
Published September 3, 2024 01:57 PM

A set of Olympic rings could adorn the Eiffel Tower long after the Paris Games.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said she wants a set of rings to return to the tower and has the support of IOC President Thomas Bach.

“This decision brings together two ephemeral objects — the most famous monument in Paris, initially intended as temporary when it was built in 1889, and the symbol of Olympism, originally installed only for the duration of the Games — to create new images of Paris that promote a world of dialogue for peace and fraternity, celebrating effort, unity, and intelligence,” the City of Paris media office said Tuesday.

The current set of rings on the tower, which have been in place since June 7, “were designed for temporary use and cannot remain as they are,” according to the City of Paris. Those rings are scheduled to be removed in mid-September.

The IOC said Tuesday that it is conducting a feasibility study into having Olympic rings on the tower in the future with conclusions expected “in the next months.”

“The IOC warmly welcomes the city of Paris’ intention to make the legacy of the sensational Olympic Games Paris 2024 accessible to as many people as possible, including by keeping the Olympic Rings on the Eiffel Tower,” the IOC press office said.

Pending the results of the IOC study, Paris officials plan to have a temporary set of rings on the Pont d’Iéna, a bridge linking the Eiffel Tower to the Trocadéro.

The City of Paris said it “will support any positive initiative that helps keep the spirit of the Games alive after the event.”