Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ukrainian mom Elina Svitolina upsets Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon

  
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina knocked top seed Iga Swiatek out of Wimbledon in the quarterfinals, extending her remarkable return from childbirth.

Svitolina, a former world No. 3 who gave birth to daughter Skai on Oct. 15, ousted Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 to reach a Thursday semifinal against 42nd-ranked Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

“I don’t know what is happening right now in my head,” Svitolina, who has beaten four major champions in five matches, said on Centre Court. “I’m going to have a beer, probably.”

Vondrousova beat No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Pegula squandered a 4-1 lead in the final set to fall to 0-6 in major quarterfinals.

WIMBLEDON DRAWS: Women | Men

Svitolina, 28, made at least one major quarterfinal every year from 2017 through 2021, including the semifinals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019.

She married French player Gael Monfils one week before the Tokyo Olympics, then won a singles bronze medal.

Svitolina played her last match before maternity leave on March 24, 2022, one month after Russia invaded her country.

Svitolina returned to competition in April. In May, she won the tournament preceding the French Open, then reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Swiatek, a four-time major champion, had the best Wimbledon main draw run of her career to reach the quarters.