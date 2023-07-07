Faith Kipyegon plans 1500m, 5000m double at track and field worlds

Kenyan Faith Kipeygon plans to race the 1500m and the 5000m at a world championships for the first time in Budapest in August, according to World Athletics.

Kipyegon, a 29-year-old mom, broke the world record in both events on consecutive Fridays last month.

“The 1500m remains my favorite event, but I am doing very well in the 5000m,” Kipyegon, who won the national 5000m title on Friday, said, according to World Athletics. “So I am going to double up in both the 1500m and 5000m in Budapest.”

Kipyegon is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time world champion in the 1500m. Last June 9, she raced the 5000m for the first time in eight years and broke the world record.

No woman has won both the 1500m and the 5000m at a single world championships (or Olympics). Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay took 5000m gold and 1500m silver behind Kipyegon at last July’s worlds.

At this year’s worlds, the first round of the 5000m takes place on the morning after the 1500m final, which is at 9:30 p.m. local time.

Kipyegon’s top challengers at worlds will likely be Tsegay and Olympic 5000m champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.