Betting NFL win totals: Strength of schedule, miles traveled, rest advantage broken down for every team

Now that the NFL Schedule has been released, it is all about gathering information that can help us make an informed wager. Lets look at some pertinent stats for each team and find out where a team has an advantage as well as where it finds itself behind the eight ball.

In an effort to make the info digestible, we have listed each team by division and in the order they finished the 2023 season followed by their respective strength of schedule, total miles traveled, rest disparity, and to take it a step further, their games with a rest advantage vs. a rest disadvantage. Finally, we have listed each team’s expected win total at DraftKings.

No question we will offer further insights and suggest a sweat or two along the way, but today we start the process by simply offering valuable data.

NFC SOUTH

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Strength of Schedule: .478

Expected Miles Traveled: 15,303 (12 time zones)

Rest Disparity: -7 days (-6 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 1

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 3

O/U Win Total: 8.5 (9-8 last year)

New Orleans Saints

Strength of Schedule: .453

Expected Miles Traveled: 13,084 (14 time zones)

Rest Disparity: -10 days (+4 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 5

O/U Win Total: 7.5 (9-8 last year)

Atlanta Falcons

Strength of Schedule: .453

Expected Miles Traveled: 12,416 (14 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +5 days (-12 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 4

O/U Win Total: 10.5 (7-10 last year)

Carolina Panthers

Strength of Schedule: .467

Expected Miles Traveled: 21,288 (26 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +3 days (-1 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 2

O/U Win Total: 4.5 (2-15 last year)

NFC WEST

San Francisco 49ers

Strength of Schedule: .505

Expected Miles Traveled: 4,575 (28 time zones)

Rest Disparity: -21 days (-20 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 2

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 8

O/U Win Total: 11.5 (12-5 last year)

Los Angeles Rams

Strength of Schedule: .505

Expected Miles Traveled: 24,263 (26 time zones)

Rest Disparity: -1 day (-17 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 4

O/U Win Total: 8.5 (10-6 last year)

Seattle Seahawks

Strength of Schedule: .488

Expected Miles Traveled: 25,797 (28 time zones)

Rest Disparity: -13 days (-4 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 4

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 6

O/U Win Total: 7.5 (9-8 last year)

Arizona Cardinals

Strength of Schedule: .488

Expected Miles Traveled: 21,064 (26 time zones)

Rest Disparity: -2 days (+5 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 3

O/U Win Total: 6.5 (4-13)

NFC NORTH

Detroit Lions

Strength of Schedule: .509

Expected Miles Traveled: 14,328 (22 time zones)

Rest Disparity: -1 day (+1 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 3

O/U Win Total: 10.5 (12-5 last year)

Green Bay Packers

Strength of Schedule: .526

Expected Miles Traveled: 22,209 (16 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +8 days (0 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 2

O/U Win Total: 10.5 (9-8 last year)

Minnesota Vikings

Strength of Schedule: .502

Expected Miles Traveled: 19,030 (26 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +12 days (-2 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 5

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 1

O/U Win Total: 6.5 (7-10 last year)

Chicago Bears

Strength of Schedule: .467

Expected Miles Traveled: 19,558 (26 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +5 days (+12 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 2

O/U Win Total: 8.5 (7-10 last year)

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Strength of Schedule: .505

Expected Miles Traveled: 18,293 (18 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +2 days (+1 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 3

O/U Win Total: 10.5 (12-5 last year)

Philadelphia Eagles

Strength of Schedule: .491

Expected Miles Traveled: 22,756 (12 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +12 days (-6 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 4

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 1

O/U Win Total: 10.5 (11-6 last year)

New York Giants

Strength of Schedule: .516

Expected Miles Traveled: 19,295 (20 time zones)

Rest Disparity: 0 days (-9 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 2

O/U Win Total: 6.5 (6-11 last year)

Washington Commanders

Strength of Schedule: .502

Expected Miles Traveled: 10,550 (18 time zones)

Rest Disparity: -2 days (+12 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 3

O/U Win Total: 7.5 (4-13 last year)

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Strength of Schedule: .516

Expected Miles Traveled: 16,710 (14 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +5 days (0 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 2

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 3

O/U Win Total: 10.5 (11-6 last year)

Miami Dolphins

Strength of Schedule: .488

Expected Miles Traveled: 25,869 (16 time zones)

Rest Disparity: -8 days (+7 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 4

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 5

O/U Win Total: 10.5 (11-6 last year)

New York Jets

Strength of Schedule: .505

Expected Miles Traveled: 22,397 (24 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +5 days (+12 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 4

O/U Win Total: 9.5 (7-10 last year)

New England Patriots

Strength of Schedule: .512

Expected Miles Traveled: 25,071 (26 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +12 days (+6 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 4

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 0

O/U Win Total: 4.5 (4-13 last year)

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Strength of Schedule: .536

Expected Miles Traveled: 15,424 (12 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +16 days (+9 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 5

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 2

O/U Win Total: 11.5 (13-4 last year)

Cleveland Browns

Strength of Schedule: .547

Expected Miles Traveled: 13,998 (12 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +2 days (+10 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 4

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 3

O/U Win Total: 8.5 (11-6 last year)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Strength of Schedule: .533

Expected Miles Traveled: 12,047 (10 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +2 days (+7 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 4

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 3

O/U Win Total: 7.5 (10-7 last year)

Cincinnati Bengals

Strength of Schedule: .502

Expected Miles Traveled: 10,611 (12 time zones)

Rest Disparity: -2 days (-1 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 5

O/U Win Total: 10.5 (9-8 last year)

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Strength of Schedule: .526

Expected Miles Traveled: 18,052 (8 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +7 days (-2 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 4

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 2

O/U Win Total: 9.5 (10-7 last year)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Strength of Schedule: .512

Expected Miles Traveled: 22,075 (20 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +4 days (-1 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 2

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 2

O/U Win Total: 8.5 (9-8 last year)

Indianapolis Colts

Strength of Schedule: .491

Expected Miles Traveled: 11,497 (12 time zones)

Rest Disparity: -17 days (+4 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 1

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 4

O/U Win Total: 8.5 (9-8 last year)

Tennessee Titans

Strength of Schedule: .491

Expected Miles Traveled: 13,311 (16 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +6 days (+11 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 5

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 1

O/U Win Total: 5.5 (6-11 last year)

AFC WEST

Kansas City Chiefs

Strength of Schedule: .502

Expected Miles Traveled: 16,719 (24 time zones)

Rest Disparity: +5 days (-13 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 5

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 2

O/U Win Total: 11.5 (11-6 last year)

Las Vegas Raiders

Strength of Schedule: .512

Expected Miles Traveled: 23,345 (34 time zones)

Rest Disparity: 0 days (-4 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 3

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 3

O/U Win Total: 6.5 (8-9 last year)

Denver Broncos

Strength of Schedule: .495

Expected Miles Traveled: 19,670 (24 time zones)

Rest Disparity: -17 days (+3 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 2

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 6

O/U Win Total: 5.5 (8-9 last year)

Los Angeles Chargers

Strength of Schedule: .478

Expected Miles Traveled: 26,803 (36 time zones)

Rest Disparity: -10 days (-6 last year)

No. of Games with a Rest Advantage: 1

No. of Games with a Rest Disadvantage: 4

O/U Win Total: 8.5 (5-12 last year)

Our initial takeaway is that the 49ers (+600 to win the Super Bowl) have the decked stacked against them. Not only do they have a three-week rest disadvantage but that rest disadvantage spills into eight of their games.

Meanwhile, the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+550 to win the Super Bowl) won last year with a slight rest disadvantage but will enjoy a rest advantage in five games this season.

More to follow as we seek out a few season-long sweats.