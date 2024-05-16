Chiefs host the Raiders on Black Friday

Last year, the Raiders and Chiefs got together on Christmas Day in Kansas City. This year, they’ll reconvene on the first official day of the Christmas shopping season.

On Friday, November 29, the Chiefs host the Raiders on Amazon Prime.

It’s Black Friday. Maybe it will be Silver and Black Friday.

Like last year, the game starts at 3:00 p.m. ET. The NFL’s broadcast antitrust exemption prevents televising Friday night games between the second Friday in September and the second Friday in December.

In 2023, the Raiders embarrassed the Chiefs on a holiday. That loss, however, lit a fuse that led to a Super Bowl win.

Given that it’s a Week 13 game, there’s plenty to be determined between now and then. Including the starting quarterback of the Raiders.

Still, it should be a compelling installment of one of the great traditional rivalries in football.