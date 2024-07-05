 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 5
Evenepoel wins Tour de France time trial with vintage performance in Burgundy vineyards
BMW International Open - Day Two
Bernhard Langer says goodbye to European tour with valiant effort in Germany

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240705.jpg
Lunch Money: Skenes over Ks, Mbappé over shots
nbc_golf_jdcl1_240704.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_langerfinalstart_240704.jpg
Langer making final DP World Tour start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 5
Evenepoel wins Tour de France time trial with vintage performance in Burgundy vineyards
BMW International Open - Day Two
Bernhard Langer says goodbye to European tour with valiant effort in Germany

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240705.jpg
Lunch Money: Skenes over Ks, Mbappé over shots
nbc_golf_jdcl1_240704.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_langerfinalstart_240704.jpg
Langer making final DP World Tour start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch 2024 Paris Diamond League: TV, live stream info, preview, entry lists, and more

  
Published July 5, 2024 10:55 AM

The 2024 Diamond League returns to action this Sunday, July 7, in Paris, France, just days before the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sunday’s event will take place at Stade Charléty, located approximately 12 miles from Stade de France, the Olympic venue for track and field this summer. Live coverage begins at 10:00 AM ET on CNBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live the 2024 Paris Diamond League.

Stars to Watch

Faith Kipyegon, Kenya - Women’s 1500m:

Faith Kipyegon

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon reacts after winning the 1500m Women event at the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on August 10, 2022. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Two-time Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon is expected to make her first Diamond League appearance of the season, following a remarkable 2023 where she not only claimed both the 1500m and 5000m outdoor world titles—becoming the first woman to do so—but also set world records in both events within a one-week span. Kipyegon broke the 5000m record last June at the Paris Diamond League meet.

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden - Men’s Pole Vault:

26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024: Day Six

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 12: Armand Duplantis of Sweden competing in the Pole Vault Men Final during Day Six of the European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024 at Stadio Olimpico on June 12, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Before heading to the 2024 Paris Games, where he could become the first man since Bob Richards in 1952 and 1956 to win multiple Olympic pole vault gold medals, Mondo Duplantis is expected to hit the runway this Sunday. The reigning Olympic champion had a series of triumphs in 2023, securing the world title, Diamond League title, and breaking his own world record once again.

Valarie Allman, USA - Women’s Discus:

Valarie Allman

USA’s Valarie Allman competes in the women’s discus throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

At the Tokyo Games, Allman—now qualified for her second Olympics—became the first American to win an Olympic medal in discus since 2008. The reigning Olympic champion has remained undefeated in 2024.

Click here for full Paris entry lists.

How to watch 2024 Paris Diamond League:

  • When: Sunday, July 7 at 10:00 AM ET
  • Where: Stade Charléty in Paris, France
  • TV: CNBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

How do I watch track and field on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including track and field.

What other Diamond League races can I watch on Peacock?

  • Diamond League Monaco: Friday, July 12 at 2:00 PM ET on Peacock
  • Diamond League London: Saturday, July 20 at 9:00 AM ET on NBC and Peacock
  • Diamond League Lausanne: Thursday, August 22 at 2:00 PM ET on Peacock
  • Diamond League Silesia: Sunday, August 25 at 10:00 AM ET on Peacock

What devices will Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.