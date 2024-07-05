How to watch 2024 Paris Diamond League: TV, live stream info, preview, entry lists, and more
The 2024 Diamond League returns to action this Sunday, July 7, in Paris, France, just days before the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sunday’s event will take place at Stade Charléty, located approximately 12 miles from Stade de France, the Olympic venue for track and field this summer. Live coverage begins at 10:00 AM ET on CNBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live the 2024 Paris Diamond League.
Stars to Watch
Faith Kipyegon, Kenya - Women’s 1500m:
Two-time Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon is expected to make her first Diamond League appearance of the season, following a remarkable 2023 where she not only claimed both the 1500m and 5000m outdoor world titles—becoming the first woman to do so—but also set world records in both events within a one-week span. Kipyegon broke the 5000m record last June at the Paris Diamond League meet.
Mondo Duplantis, Sweden - Men’s Pole Vault:
Before heading to the 2024 Paris Games, where he could become the first man since Bob Richards in 1952 and 1956 to win multiple Olympic pole vault gold medals, Mondo Duplantis is expected to hit the runway this Sunday. The reigning Olympic champion had a series of triumphs in 2023, securing the world title, Diamond League title, and breaking his own world record once again.
Valarie Allman, USA - Women’s Discus:
At the Tokyo Games, Allman—now qualified for her second Olympics—became the first American to win an Olympic medal in discus since 2008. The reigning Olympic champion has remained undefeated in 2024.
Click here for full Paris entry lists.
How to watch 2024 Paris Diamond League:
- When: Sunday, July 7 at 10:00 AM ET
- Where: Stade Charléty in Paris, France
- TV: CNBC
- Live Stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
What other Diamond League races can I watch on Peacock?
- Diamond League Monaco: Friday, July 12 at 2:00 PM ET on Peacock
- Diamond League London: Saturday, July 20 at 9:00 AM ET on NBC and Peacock
- Diamond League Lausanne: Thursday, August 22 at 2:00 PM ET on Peacock
- Diamond League Silesia: Sunday, August 25 at 10:00 AM ET on Peacock
