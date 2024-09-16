IOC president election includes 7 candidates

The IOC announced seven candidates for March’s election to determine the next IOC president.

IOC members Prince Feisal Al Hussein, Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry, Johan Eliasch, David Lappartient, Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. and Morinari Watanabe are the candidates to succeed Thomas Bach, who was elected in 2013 and whose term limit expires next year.

IOC presidents are elected for an eight-year term that is renewable once for four years.

Prince Feisal, 60, has been an IOC member since 2010. The former wrestler has been president of the Jordan Olympic Committee since 2003.

Coe, 67, has been president of World Athletics since 2015. He was also chairman of the 2012 London Olympic organizing committee. As an athlete, he won Olympic 1500m gold and 800m silver in 1980 and 1984 for Great Britain.

Coventry, who turned 41 on Monday, has been an IOC member since 2013, when she first joined the athletes’ commission. She swam for Zimbabwe at the Olympics in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, winning two gold medals and seven total medals. Coventry could become the first female IOC president.

Eliasch, a 62-year-old native of Sweden, has been president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation since 2021.

Lappartient, 51, has been president of the International Cycling Union since 2017 and president of the French Olympic Committee since 2023.

Samaranch, a 64-year-old from Spain, has been an IOC member since 2001 and is one of four IOC vice presidents. His father was IOC president from 1980 to 2001.

Watanabe, a 65-year-old from Japan, has been president of the International Gymnastics Federation since 2017.

The next IOC president will be elected at an IOC session from March 18-21 in Greece after candidate presentations to the full IOC membership of more than 100 in January.