FIS World Cup Cross - Country Oberhof - Mass
With another win, Jessie Diggins nears best season in U.S. cross-country skiing history
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 update at Hour 16: No. 31 Cadillac leads, but No. 01 hybrid prototype out in GTP
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
What NFL playoff games are on today: AFC, NFC Championship Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_moto_levikitchenintv_240127.jpg
Kitchen glad to win 250 after early mistakes
nbc_moto_cooperwebbintv_240127.jpg
Webb credits consistency for 450 Anaheim II win
nbc_moto_supercrossanaheimehl_240127.jpg
Highlights: Webb, Kitchen win SX Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jannik Sinner wins Australian Open in final marathon over Daniil Medvedev

  
Published January 28, 2024 07:31 AM

Jannik Sinner earned his first Grand Slam title the hard away, coming from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final.

Sinner, 22, prevailed 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in 3 hours, 44 minutes, to become the third Italian man to win a major.

The others: Nicola Pietrangeli, who won the French Open in 1959 and 1960, and Adriano Panatta, the 1976 French Open champ.

Sinner also became the eighth man to win a major from two sets down in the Open Era (since 1968), and the second at the Australian Open. Medvedev also lost from two sets up at the Australian Open in 2022 to Rafael Nadal.

Sinner didn’t drop a set in his six matches en route to the final and didn’t face a break point in his four-set semifinal win over 10-time Australian Open champ Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, became the first player to spend more than 24 hours on court in a single Grand Slam run. He broke the record of 23 hours, 39 minutes, set by Carlos Alcaraz en route to the 2022 U.S. Open title.

Once pushed to a deciding set, Medvedev was bidding to become the first man to win a major having played four five-set matches.