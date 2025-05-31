Nugent outpaces McLaughlin-Levrone in 100mH win

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. beats Canada, reclaims Para hockey world title
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
450 Hangtown Motocross 450 Moto 2 live updates
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Nashville starting lineup: Chase Briscoe wins third NASCAR Cup pole of the season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. beats Canada, reclaims Para hockey world title
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
450 Hangtown Motocross 450 Moto 2 live updates
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Nashville starting lineup: Chase Briscoe wins third NASCAR Cup pole of the season
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Nugent outpaces McLaughlin-Levrone in 100mH win
May 31, 2025 06:35 PM
Ackera Nugent dominated a stacked field in the women's 100m hurdles that included Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as she cruised to a win to bolster her shot at winning back-to-back slams.
Related Videos
03:40
Jefferson-Wooden staves off Thomas in 200m victory
04:32
Bednarek dominates 200m at Grand Slam Philadelphia
04:46
Arop cruises to win men’s 800m in Philadelphia
04:08
Dos Santos charges for 400m hurdle win in Philly
04:32
Cockrell sets facility record, wins 400m hurdles
15:12
USA defeats China at Para Ice Hockey Worlds
05:36
Johnson reveals favorite Grand Slam Track moment
03:09
McLaughlin-Levrone to run first flat 100m as a pro
05:46
Bednarek gives back to youth in Philadelphia
04:00
Thomas relives Paris, sets goals for 2025 season
05:26
Hocker’s kick coming along nicely ahead of Philly
07:10
Sled hockey highlights: USA 13, Slovakia 0
07:56
Sled Hockey Highlights: USA 12, Norway 0
02:09
Jefferson: Shot at playing in Olympics is ‘dream’
05:22
Who from NFL will want to compete in the Olympics?
12:53
Logistics of NFL players competing in the Olympics
08:29
NFL players can compete in Olympic flag football
07:47
Brown is not interested in Olympic flag football
01:12
Gold Zone: Best of Scott Hanson from Paris 2024
09:07
Update on NFL players and Olympic flag football
04:12
Omanyala closes out Atlanta with men’s 150m win
03:55
Sturgis leans at the line to win women’s 100m
03:59
Cunningham stays hot, wins 110m hurdles in Atlanta
04:09
Harrison wins 100m hurdle in stacked Atlanta field
04:37
RSA’s Akani Simbine wins men’s 100m final
03:18
Ofili strides to 150m world record in Atlanta
03:39
dos Santos cruises to 200m hurdles win in Atlanta
05:59
USA-CAN at Vancouver 2010: Greatest Olympic final?
10:37
Boldon previews 2025 track and field season
02:55
Great Britain rallies to win women’s 4x100m title
Latest Clips
07:57
What would USWO win mean for Korda, women’s golf?
45
Kitchen secures ‘big bounce back’ at Hangtown
04:00
Stark looks ‘up to the task’ in U.S. Women’s Open
40
Shimoda: Need ‘pace’ and ‘fitness’ to catch Deegan
36
Deegan after Hangtown MX sweep: ‘It’s all mental’
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
03:21
Britt secures photo finish win in 110m hurdles
09:51
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Road America Race 1
03:54
Hudson-Smith finishes strong to win men’s 400m
03:57
Paulino earns narrow win in women’s 400m race
01:09
Rockenfeller anchors Ford’s GTD Pro win in Detroit
01:23
Van Der Zande puts Acura on top in the Motor City
10:26
Highlights: IMSA Detroit Sports Car Classic
02:07
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
11:29
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
03:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
01:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
11:30
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2
01:39
Yelloly nabs first-career IMSA GTP pole in Detroit
07:17
Qualifying Highlights: Detroit Sports Car Classic
01:09
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
01:20
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
01:09
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?
01:38
Rams have made ‘positive progress’ with Williams
01:04
Trout ‘surprisingly’ reinstated from injured list
01:32
Pacheco ‘looks tremendous’ in Chiefs OTAs
01:14
Rice trending up with no limitations at OTAs
02:33
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue