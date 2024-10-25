 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start Sit Decisions: Jalen McMillan and Troy Franklin take off
Syndication: Stevens Point Journal
Riding win streak, Wisconsin looks to buck recent trends, upset No. 3 Penn State
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-SUI-DOWNHILL
Alpine skiing 2024-25 FIS World Cup season: TV, streaming schedule

Top Clips

Stafford.jpg
How did Stafford become an elite QB?
NavyNotreDame.jpg
Notre Dame could see tight game versus Navy
nbc_golf_zozord2_241025.jpg
Highlights: Zozo Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Marcel Hirscher set for first Alpine skiing race in 5 years

  
Published October 25, 2024 12:30 PM

Marcel Hirscher plans to race on the Alpine skiing World Cup on Sunday for the first time in five years.

Hirscher, an eight-time World Cup overall champion who in April announced a comeback, confirmed Friday that he will race Sunday’s season-opening giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, according to the Dutch Ski Federation.

Peacock airs live coverage at 5 a.m. ET (first run) and 8 a.m. (second run).

“I can judge myself very well: 2,051 days, five winters, is an extremely long time in ski racing. Some of the guys are using equipment that I don’t even know,” Hirscher said in a press release, according to Austrian media. “I’m happy with my physical fitness, I feel younger than when I ended my career. ... So much has already been said, written and calculated: I’m just going to go down there now, then we’ll all know more.”

Hirscher, 35, previously said that he would wait until shortly before the race before deciding whether he would start.

Hirscher was asked in an Oct. 7 interview if a top-15 finish in Soelden would be realistic. He answered by saying he still had four seconds to make up in training.

In 2019, Hirscher retired after winning his record-extending eighth consecutive World Cup overall title, one year after winning Olympic gold in the giant slalom and combined.

For his comeback, he switched nationality from Austria to the Netherlands. His mom is Dutch.

In July, Hirscher said he planned for the comeback to be just for the 2024-25 season, which would mean he does not try for a fourth Olympics.

“The project is for one more year, and then I think it’s done again because then I’m turning 36,” Hirscher told Dutch broadcaster NOS. “Then there’s a point where you are definitely getting too old for being a professional Alpine ski racer.”

