400m PR keeps dos Santos unbeaten at Slam Track

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 prize money: Payout from $9.9 million purse
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Kenny Bednarek, Alison dos Santos unbeaten in Grand Slam Track
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Haeran Ryu bounces back from major disappointment, wins wire-to-wire in Utah
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Odegaard wants Arsenal to channel anger v. PSG
Top-5 race: Chelsea rising, Forest ‘limping’
Paulino earns Slam title with 200m national record
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 prize money: Payout from $9.9 million purse
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Kenny Bednarek, Alison dos Santos unbeaten in Grand Slam Track
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Haeran Ryu bounces back from major disappointment, wins wire-to-wire in Utah
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Odegaard wants Arsenal to channel anger v. PSG
Top-5 race: Chelsea rising, Forest ‘limping’
Paulino earns Slam title with 200m national record
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
400m PR keeps dos Santos unbeaten at Slam Track
May 4, 2025 04:44 PM
Alison dos Santos ran a personal-best 44.53 in the 400m to stay unbeaten at Grand Slam Track and rack up another 24 points in Miami.
Latest Clips
03:58
Odegaard wants Arsenal to channel anger v. PSG
04:04
Top-5 race: Chelsea rising, Forest ‘limping’
03:25
Paulino earns Slam title with 200m national record
04:38
Hailu wins short distance Grand Slam title
02:58
Cunningham’s 100m personal best secures Miami Slam
02:44
Lavia ‘brings physicality’ to Chelsea’s midfield
11:46
PL Update: Chelsea stay in Champions League hunt
11:59
Extended HLs: Chelsea 3, Liverpool 1 Matchweek 35
03:07
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
03:31
Palmer opens up on goals drought, praises Caicedo
05:54
‘Impressive’ Chelsea edge past Liverpool
02:22
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 3-1 lead over Reds
42
Van Dijk’s header gives Liverpool life v. Chelsea
13:17
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Miami
01:34
Quansah’s own goal doubles Chelsea’s lead
12:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 35
01:14
Liverpool receive Guard of Honor from Chelsea
01:14
Fernandez blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Liverpool
16:58
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man United Matchweek 35
08:05
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 35
03:46
Isak’s penalty brings Magpies level with Brighton
48
Diallo’s strike gives Man United late hope
50
Garnacho pulls one back against Brentford
02:43
Wissa taps in Brentford’s fourth v. Man United
01:36
Schade’s brace gives Bees 3-1 lead over Man United
09:48
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 1
01:22
Bowen’s nutmeg brings West Ham level with Spurs
01:35
Schade’s header gives Brentford 2-1 lead
01:14
Minteh blasts Brighton ahead of Newcastle
01:14
Odobert makes it 1-0 for Spurs against West Ham
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue