Mikaela Shiffrin wins 7th reindeer, moves up World Cup podiums list

  
Published November 12, 2023 08:04 AM
Mikaela Shiffrin

LEVI, FINLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women’s Slalom on November 11, 2023 in Levi, Finland. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin earned her 89th career World Cup win after Olympic gold medalist Petra Vlhova straddled a gate with a big lead in the last run of a slalom on Sunday.

The Slovakian Vlhova, eyeing victories on back-to-back days in Levi, Finland, upped her lead during her second and final run to 1.06 seconds with about 22 seconds until the finish.

But Vlhova then straddled, handing the win to Shiffrin, the penultimate skier who was second to Vlhova in the first of two runs. Shiffrin had skied into the lead in the second run by 18 hundredths of a second over Croatian Leona Popovic.

“I’m so sorry,” Shiffrin told Vlhova when they embraced in the finish area.

ALPINE SKIING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Shiffrin became the first woman to win seven slaloms at a single venue. The winner in Levi traditionally receives a reindeer that they get to name. The reindeer stays in Finland.

Shiffrin also made her 139th World Cup podium, breaking her tie with retired Austrian Marcel Hirscher for the second-most in Alpine skiing history.

Ingemar Stenmark, a Swedish legend of the 1970s and ‘80s, owns the record of 155 podiums.

Last season, Shiffrin broke Stenmark’s career World Cup wins record. She is up to 88.

Shiffrin suffered a significant bone bruise on her left tibial plateau in a training crash last week but said she was feeling well going into the Levi races. She was fourth in Saturday’s slalom.

The women’s Alpine skiing World Cup continues with downhills at the famed Matterhorn scheduled for next Saturday and Sunday. Men’s downhills planned for the venue this weekend were canceled due to heavy snowfall.