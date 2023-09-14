 Skip navigation
Noah Lyles goes behind the scenes of world championships triple in ‘Untitled’ episode 2

  
Published September 14, 2023 01:28 PM

Noah Lyles certainly had a busy world championships: a world record prediction, a cart crash outside the stadium (one athlete injured) and even making waves in the NBA world.

On the track, Lyles ran seven races in eight days (including preliminary heats and semifinals) and became the first man to win three gold medals at a single worlds since Usain Bolt in 2015.

Whew.

In episode two of his docuseries, “Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project,” the sprinter takes viewers behind the scenes of his 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay victories in Budapest.

The episode premieres on Peacock and the NBC Sports YouTube channel on Friday, the day before Lyles competes one more time this season at the Diamond League Final (broadcast schedule here).

NBC Sports published a clip this week, following Lyles after his 100m win.

What’s next for Lyles? Noah and younger brother Josephus typically do work for their foundation in the offseason.

The indoor track and field season picks up in January.

Then it’s the lead up to the U.S. Olympic Trials — dates and venue to be announced, but typically in late June or early July — where the top three per individual event are in line to make the team for Paris.