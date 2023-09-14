Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson to cap season at Diamond League Final; TV, stream info

Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson and a host of world champions cap the track and field season at the Diamond League Final on Saturday and Sunday, live on NBC Sports and Peacock.

The annual Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, hosts this year’s Diamond League Final, which crowns season champions for the sport’s top international circuit.

2023 Diamond League Final Broadcast Schedule



Day Time (ET) Platform Sat. 3-5 p.m. NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC sports app, Peacock Sun. 3-6 p.m. CNBC (3-4), NBC (4-6), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock

Lyles and Richardson are coming off maiden world 100m titles last month in Budapest.

Lyles, who became the first man since Usain Bolt to sweep the 100m, 200m and 4x100m titles at a worlds, initially declared his season over on Sept. 1, then decided to enter the 100m at the Final.

Episode two of Lyles’ docuseries — “Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project” — including behind-the-scenes footage from worlds, premieres Friday on Peacock and the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

Richardson, the first American woman to win a global 100m title since the late Tori Bowie in 2017, can become the first U.S. woman to win a Diamond League 100m season title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.

Here is the Diamond League Final start list.

Here are five events to watch:

Men’s 100m -- Saturday, 4:07 p.m. ET

Lyles’ competition includes the runner-up at worlds — 20-year-old Letsile Tebogo of Botswana. Plus, one of three men to share the world’s fastest time this year — American Christian Coleman, who ran 9.83 in Xiamen, China, on Sept. 2, to match Lyles’ world championship-winning time. The men’s 100m is a crowded event going into the Olympic year, but somebody can distinguish himself by beating 9.83 in Eugene.

Women’s 100m — Saturday, 4:40 p.m. ET

Richardson has one 100m defeat in nine meets this year. She puts that record to the test against world silver medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, who shares the world’s best time of 2023 with Richardson (10.65). The field also includes the third-fastest woman this year — Marie-Josée Ta Lou of Cote d’Ivoire — and two-time Olympic 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Men’s Shot Put -- Sunday, 5:09 p.m. ET

Last we saw Ryan Crouser, he recorded the second-farthest shot put in history on the first day of the world championships — with two blood clots in his left leg. Crouser’s world record — set in May — is 23.56 meters. The goal distance on his bathroom mirror has been 23.77. Perhaps competing in his home state, against the second-through-fifth-placers from worlds, will spur him to more history.

Women’s 800m -- Sunday, 5:19 p.m. ET

Athing Mu was expected to be one of the world championships medalists to end her season early and skip this meet. Yet she’s on the start list, signaling a return from her much-anticipated vacation to take on rivals Mary Moraa of Kenya and Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain. Mu, who last year at Hayward Field became the youngest woman to pair Olympic gold with a world title in an individual event, can win her first Diamond League season title.

Women’s 200m -- Sunday, 5:49 p.m. ET

Jackson is scheduled to race both days in Eugene. She’ll follow Saturday’s 100m with her primary event, the 200m, to close the meet. In the last 15 months, she posted four of the six fastest times in history, two of them in the last three weeks. Her best time -- 21.41 -- is seven hundredths shy of Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record from 1988.