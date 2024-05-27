 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Simone Biles
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024.
How to watch Rafael Nadal-Alexander Zverev in French Open first round
Spring Breakout - Tampa Bay Rays v Minnesota Twins
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: May 27
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btefrenchopen_240526.jpg
Evaluating French Open Round 1 best bets
nbc_roto_btelukafinalsmvp_240526.jpg
Why Doncic is the best bet to win Finals MVP
nbc_roto_btebosindgm4preview_240526.jpg
Celtics ‘not scaring anybody’ in the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Simone Biles
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024.
How to watch Rafael Nadal-Alexander Zverev in French Open first round
Spring Breakout - Tampa Bay Rays v Minnesota Twins
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: May 27
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btefrenchopen_240526.jpg
Evaluating French Open Round 1 best bets
nbc_roto_btelukafinalsmvp_240526.jpg
Why Doncic is the best bet to win Finals MVP
nbc_roto_btebosindgm4preview_240526.jpg
Celtics ‘not scaring anybody’ in the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Regan Smith breaks her American record in 100m backstroke

  
Published May 27, 2024 09:30 AM

Regan Smith broke her own American record in the 100m backstroke three weeks before the Olympic Trials.

Smith clocked 57.51 seconds at the Speedo Grand Challenge in Irvine, California, on Sunday.

She took six hundredths off her American record from the 2019 World Championships, when at age 17 she broke Missy Franklin’s then-world record leading off a medley relay.

Smith came into Sunday as the second-fastest woman in history and remains in that position.

Australian Kaylee McKeown owns the world record of 57.33 from last October, plus the four fastest times overall.

McKeown and Smith went one-two in that order in the 50m, 100m and 200m backstrokes at last July’s world championships. McKeown lowered the world record in all three backstrokes in 2023.

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are June 15-23 in Indianapolis, where the top two in most events make the team for Paris.