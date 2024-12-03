 Skip navigation
Remco Evenepoel sustains fractures in training

  
Published December 3, 2024 10:25 AM
Remco Evenepoel

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 27: Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium competes during the Men’s Individual Time Trial on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Olympic cycling gold medalist Remco Evenepoel sustained fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand while training on Tuesday.

Evenepoel was “involved in an incident,” according to his team, Soudal–Quick-Step, then taken to a hospital in Anderlecht in his native Belgium, where he was initially assessed. He will now travel to another Belgian hospital in Herentals for further assessment.

At the Paris Games, the 24-year-old Evenepoel became the first man to win Olympic titles in the road race and the time trial.

He repeated as world champion in the time trial in September and is also a world champion in the road race from 2022.

In Grand Tours, he won the 2022 Vuelta a España and placed third in the Tour de France this past summer.