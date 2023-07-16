 Skip navigation
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE13
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar duel in Tour de France stage 15, enter final week in tight race
KK Smith Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 11 KK Smith, incoming freshman receiver, speedster

Top Clips

oly_atm400_vanniekerkrecord_230716_1920x1080_2245801539666.jpg
van Niekerk sets meet record in men’s 400m
oly_atw100h_tobiamusanwin_230716_1920x1080.jpg
Amusan narrowly beats Harrison in 100m hurdles
oly_atm100_akanisimbinewin_230716_1920x1080_2245793859950.jpg
Simbine takes tight men’s 100m in Silesia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE13
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar duel in Tour de France stage 15, enter final week in tight race
KK Smith Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 11 KK Smith, incoming freshman receiver, speedster

Top Clips

oly_atm400_vanniekerkrecord_230716_1920x1080_2245801539666.jpg
van Niekerk sets meet record in men’s 400m
oly_atw100h_tobiamusanwin_230716_1920x1080.jpg
Amusan narrowly beats Harrison in 100m hurdles
oly_atm100_akanisimbinewin_230716_1920x1080_2245793859950.jpg
Simbine takes tight men’s 100m in Silesia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sha’Carri Richardson edges Shericka Jackson in Silesia 100m in world championships preview

  
Published July 16, 2023 11:57 AM
Sha'Carri Richardson

USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson competes in the women’s 100m final during the IAAF Diamond League competition on May 5, 2023 at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP) (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Sha’Carri Richardson edged Shericka Jackson in a 100m at a Diamond League meet in Silesia, Poland, in a world championships preview on Sunday.

Richardson clocked 10.76 seconds, overtaking Jackson by two hundredths.

Jackson is the world’s fastest woman this year — 10.65 seconds from last weekend’s Jamaican Championships — but is 0-2 against Richardson this year. Richardson ran a personal-best 10.71 last week at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships and is undefeated at the distance this year.

They are the favorites for August’s world championships in Budapest. Reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica has yet to race a 100m this year.

Full meet results are here.

The Diamond League continues Friday in Monaco, live on Peacock, featuring possible showdowns in the men’s 400m hurdles (Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin, Alison dos Santos) and women’s 200m (Gabby Thomas, Jackson), plus Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the 400m and Faith Kipyegon in the mile.

Also Sunday, Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 1500m in 3:27.14 to jump from the sixth-fastest man to fourth-fastest in history. The world record is 3:26.00 from Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj in 1998.

South African Akani Simbine won the men’s 100m in 9.97 seconds, edging world champion Fred Kerley (9.98) and U.S. champion Cravont Charleston (9.99). Kerley had been undefeated at 100m dating to June 2022, a string of six meets snapped.

World champion and world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria won the 100m hurdles in 12.34 seconds, moving to second in the world this year behind Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico. Amusan edged Olympic silver medalist Keni Harrison (12.35) and U.S. champion Nia Ali (12.38).

World record holder Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa won the 400m in 44.08, his best time since tearing a meniscus and ACL in a fall 2017 celebrity tag rugby match. He ranks second in the world this year and on Sunday won over a field that included the world’s fastest man this year, Muzala Samukonga of Zambia, who did not finish.

Ryan Crouser prevailed in a meeting of the world’s top five shot putters in 2023, throwing 22.55 meters. Crouser has the world’s eight best throws this year, topped by his world record 23.56.

Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas remained undefeated in the triple jump dating to the Tokyo Olympics. She leaped 15.18 meters, the world’s best of 2023.