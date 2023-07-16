Sha’Carri Richardson edges Shericka Jackson in Silesia 100m in world championships preview

Sha’Carri Richardson edged Shericka Jackson in a 100m at a Diamond League meet in Silesia, Poland, in a world championships preview on Sunday.

Richardson clocked 10.76 seconds, overtaking Jackson by two hundredths.

Jackson is the world’s fastest woman this year — 10.65 seconds from last weekend’s Jamaican Championships — but is 0-2 against Richardson this year. Richardson ran a personal-best 10.71 last week at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships and is undefeated at the distance this year.

They are the favorites for August’s world championships in Budapest. Reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica has yet to race a 100m this year.

Full meet results are here.

The Diamond League continues Friday in Monaco, live on Peacock, featuring possible showdowns in the men’s 400m hurdles (Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin, Alison dos Santos) and women’s 200m (Gabby Thomas, Jackson), plus Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the 400m and Faith Kipyegon in the mile.

Also Sunday, Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the 1500m in 3:27.14 to jump from the sixth-fastest man to fourth-fastest in history. The world record is 3:26.00 from Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj in 1998.

South African Akani Simbine won the men’s 100m in 9.97 seconds, edging world champion Fred Kerley (9.98) and U.S. champion Cravont Charleston (9.99). Kerley had been undefeated at 100m dating to June 2022, a string of six meets snapped.

World champion and world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria won the 100m hurdles in 12.34 seconds, moving to second in the world this year behind Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico. Amusan edged Olympic silver medalist Keni Harrison (12.35) and U.S. champion Nia Ali (12.38).

World record holder Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa won the 400m in 44.08, his best time since tearing a meniscus and ACL in a fall 2017 celebrity tag rugby match. He ranks second in the world this year and on Sunday won over a field that included the world’s fastest man this year, Muzala Samukonga of Zambia, who did not finish.

Ryan Crouser prevailed in a meeting of the world’s top five shot putters in 2023, throwing 22.55 meters. Crouser has the world’s eight best throws this year, topped by his world record 23.56.

Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas remained undefeated in the triple jump dating to the Tokyo Olympics. She leaped 15.18 meters, the world’s best of 2023.