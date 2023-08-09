Shaunae Miller-Uibo returns from childbirth for track and field worlds

Olympic and world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo plans to race the 400m at this month’s world championships, her first major competition since having son Maicel on April 20.

Miller-Uibo, 29, was named to the Bahamian roster over the weekend.

A representative for Miller-Uibo said Wednesday that she will race the 400m at worlds in Budapest, starting with the first round on Aug. 20.

Miller-Uibo, who won last year’s world title in 49.11 seconds, joins a field that includes American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic and world 400m hurdles champion who switched to the flat 400m this year.

McLaughlin-Levrone ran 48.74 to win the U.S. title last month. That’s the world’s best time since Miller-Uibo won the Tokyo Olympics in 48.36.

Miller-Uibo made her competitive return from childbirth on July 5-6 in a heptathlon at her national championships in Nassau.