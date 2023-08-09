 Skip navigation
Shaunae Miller-Uibo returns from childbirth for track and field worlds

  
Published August 9, 2023 09:11 AM
Shaunae Miller-Uibo

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 22: Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Team Bahamas celebrates after winning gold in the Women’s 400m Final on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Olympic and world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo plans to race the 400m at this month’s world championships, her first major competition since having son Maicel on April 20.

Miller-Uibo, 29, was named to the Bahamian roster over the weekend.

A representative for Miller-Uibo said Wednesday that she will race the 400m at worlds in Budapest, starting with the first round on Aug. 20.

Miller-Uibo, who won last year’s world title in 49.11 seconds, joins a field that includes American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic and world 400m hurdles champion who switched to the flat 400m this year.

McLaughlin-Levrone ran 48.74 to win the U.S. title last month. That’s the world’s best time since Miller-Uibo won the Tokyo Olympics in 48.36.

Miller-Uibo made her competitive return from childbirth on July 5-6 in a heptathlon at her national championships in Nassau.