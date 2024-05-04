 Skip navigation
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
149th Kentucky Derby
When is the Kentucky Derby 2024: How to watch, post time, TV and streaming info, schedule, location, date
2022 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Podcast: Breaking down all six NCAA D-I men’s golf regionals

Sha’Carri Richardson, Cardi B meet, talk 2024 Paris Olympics

  
Published May 4, 2024 05:21 PM

World 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson met Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B in a video that premiered during NBC Sports’ coverage of the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

In the spot, Richardson and Cardi B get their nails done together, discuss Richardson’s training regimen and share their love of Paris and excitement for the French capital hosting the Olympics, which open July 26.

Richardson, 24, won the 2023 World 100m title in a personal-best 10.65 seconds, making her the early favorite for the Paris Olympic 100m final, which is Aug. 3.

Only four women have ever run faster than 10.65. The last U.S. woman to win the Olympic 100m was Gail Devers in 1992 and 1996.

First, Richardson must make the team at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials from June 21-30 in Eugene, Oregon. The top three women in the 100m qualify for the individual event in Paris, while likely the top six will go for the 4x100m relay.

Richardson is also a contender in the 200m as the 2023 World bronze medalist in that event.

Before trials, Richardson is scheduled to race the 100m on May 25 at the Pre Classic in Eugene, the most prestigious annual international track and field meet to be held in the U.S.

NBC Sports and Peacock combine to air live coverage of the Pre Classic, the Olympic Trials and the Paris Olympics.

