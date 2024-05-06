 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_derby_240506.jpg
NFL players take the Kentucky Derby in style
nbc_pft_bradyroastbill_240506.jpg
Has Belichick become likeable after Brady roast?
nbc_pft_rodgersrestrictions_240506.jpg
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Dolphins president says Stephen Ross is not selling team
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_derby_240506.jpg
NFL players take the Kentucky Derby in style
nbc_pft_bradyroastbill_240506.jpg
Has Belichick become likeable after Brady roast?
nbc_pft_rodgersrestrictions_240506.jpg
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Dolphins president says Stephen Ross is not selling team
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Has Belichick become likeable after Brady roast?

May 6, 2024 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Bill Belichick's material from the Tom Brady roast, discuss how his image has evolved and give credit to Payton Manning for being one of the best acts of the night.
Up Next
nbc_pft_derby_240506.jpg
3:03
NFL players take the Kentucky Derby in style
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersrestrictions_240506.jpg
1:42
Jets expect no restrictions on Rodgers in OTAs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_240506.jpg
5:35
Bills could get ‘diamond in the rough’ in Claypool
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jordandavis_240506.jpg
3:31
Jets ‘might have a steal’ once Travis is healthy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aarondonald_240506.jpg
6:13
Snead doubts Donald would return for playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_odellbeckham_240506.jpg
24:07
OBJ brings ‘championship pedigree’ to the Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jjwatt_240506.jpg
9:13
J.J. Watt leaving door open if Texans need him
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bradyroast_240506.jpg
12:55
Takeaways from the Tom Brady roast
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stroudparsons_240506.jpg
3:29
Stroud, Parsons are ‘two peas in a pod’ in Japan
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
8:07
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
7:06
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
14:37
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option
Now Playing