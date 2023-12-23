 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors
Basketball Pickups: Brandin Podziemski shines again as starter
Florida Atlantic Johnell Davis
Davis’ 35 points lead No. 14 FAU to 96-95 win over No. 4 Arizona in double OT
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen
New York Mets to pay record luxury tax of nearly $101 million for season of fourth-place finish

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_bufdavisallenintv_231223.jpg
Bills know every game is must-win down the stretch
nbc_snf_bufflachl_231223__341926.jpg
Highlights: BUF pulls out last-minute win over LAC
nbc_nfl_bufbassgwfg_231223.jpg
Tyler Bass hits game-winning field goal for Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors
Basketball Pickups: Brandin Podziemski shines again as starter
Florida Atlantic Johnell Davis
Davis’ 35 points lead No. 14 FAU to 96-95 win over No. 4 Arizona in double OT
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen
New York Mets to pay record luxury tax of nearly $101 million for season of fourth-place finish

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_bufdavisallenintv_231223.jpg
Bills know every game is must-win down the stretch
nbc_snf_bufflachl_231223__341926.jpg
Highlights: BUF pulls out last-minute win over LAC
nbc_nfl_bufbassgwfg_231223.jpg
Tyler Bass hits game-winning field goal for Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shoma Uno wins Japan figure skating title, matches Yuzuru Hanyu

  
Published December 23, 2023 06:55 AM
Shoma Uno

OSAKA, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 25: Shoma Uno of Japan competes in the Men’s Free Skating during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - NHK Trophy at Towa Pharmaceutical RACTAB Dome on November 25, 2023 in Osaka, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

International Skating Union via Getty Images

Shoma Uno won his sixth national title, tying Yuzuru Hanyu’s career total for the most by a Japanese men’s singles figure skater in the last 50 years.

Uno, the two-time reigning world champion, totaled 298.04 points with six quadruple jumps between two programs in Nagano this week.

He prevailed by 5.94 over Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama.

Both men are likely headed to March’s world championships, where American Ilia Malinin may be the favorite after winning the Grand Prix Final earlier this month.

Uno earned four consecutive national titles from 2016-19 (Hanyu missed three of those), then won again the last two years. Either Hanyu, who retired after the 2022 Olympics, or Uno won every national title dating to 2012.

Takeshi Honda also won six national titles from the mid-1990s to mid-2000s.

Nobuo Satō holds the men’s record of 10 Japanese titles — consecutive in the 1950s and ’60s — before coaching some of Japan’s top skaters.