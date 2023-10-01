Simone Biles goes into gymnastics history book again in world championships qualifying

ANTWERP, Belgium — Simone Biles made more history, and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team began what is expected to be a dominant run through the world championships with an impressive qualifying day Sunday.

The U.S. totaled 171.395 points with the rest of the top teams still to go. The U.S. distanced early leader Italy, which placed fifth last year and had 162.230 points Sunday.

Through two of 10 subdivisions, Americans also have the top two scores on balance beam (Biles, 14.566; Shilese Jones, 14.033), floor exercise (Biles, 14.633; Jones 13.8), uneven bars (Jones, 14.833; Biles, 14.4) and vault (Biles, 14.949; Joscelyn Roberson 14.049).

Biles and Jones have the top all-around scores of 58.865 and 56.932. Biles now has the four highest all-around scores in the world in this Olympic cycle, according to the Gymternet.

“A lot of eyes on her right now,” said Laurent Landi, one of Biles’ coaches. “She can still handle the nerves.”

Biles, in her first international meet since the Tokyo Olympics, also became the first woman to perform a Yurchenko double pike vault in international competition. That means it will be named after her in the sport’s Code of Points, her fifth eponymous skill across all apparatuses.

“People I hope realize that maybe that’s one of the last times you’re going to see vault like that in your life from a women’s gymnast,” Landi said, adding that it hasn’t been decided if Biles will perform that vault in Wednesday’s team final. “I think it’s time to appreciate that.”

The other top women’s teams compete in qualifying later Sunday and Monday, including Great Britain, China and Brazil.

After Wednesday’s team final, the individual finals are Friday (all-around), Saturday (vault, bars) and next Sunday (beam, floor).