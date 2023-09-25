Simone Biles leads the U.S. into the world gymnastics championships in Antwerp, Belgium, with finals live on Peacock from Oct. 3-8.

The U.S. women’s team — its most decorated in world championships history — eyes a seventh title in a row in the Oct. 4 team final. That would break the consecutive record it shares with the Chinese men (2003 through 2014).

Biles, who already owns records of 25 world championships medals and 19 golds, is set to become the first U.S. gymnast to compete at six worlds and the oldest U.S. woman to compete at worlds in more than 50 years.

It’s her first international meet since taking a two-year competition break following the Tokyo Olympics.

In her domestic return in August, she posted the world’s top three all-around scores in this Olympic cycle, according to the Gymternet.

That makes her a clear favorite for the Oct. 6 all-around final, which should also include last year’s medalists — Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, American Shilese Jones and Brit Jessica Gadirova.

National all-around champion Asher Hong will look to lead the U.S. to its first men’s team medal at worlds since 2014.

China is the reigning men’s team champion, but some of its best gymnasts are at this week’s Asian Games instead. Daiki Hashimoto, the reigning Olympic and world all-around champion, headlines the Japanese team.

There are no gymnasts from Russia for a second consecutive year due to a ban since the invasion of Ukraine.

The International Gymnastics Federation announced in July that gymnasts from Russia could return to international competition as individual neutral athletes starting Jan. 1.

In addition to live finals coverage, selected highlights from qualifying will be posted to NBC Sports digital channels, including its YouTube page here.

2023 World Gymnastics Championships Broadcast Schedule



Day Time (ET) Event Platform Tue., Oct. 3 1:30 p.m. Men’s Team Final Peacock Wed., Oct. 4 1:30 p.m. Women’s Team Final Peacock Thu., Oct. 5 1:30 p.m. Men’s All-Around Peacock Fri., Oct. 6 1:30 p.m. Women’s All-Around Peacock Sat., Oct. 7 8 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock Sun., Oct. 8 8 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock 2 p.m. Highlights CNBC*

*Also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for CNBC subscribers.