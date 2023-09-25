 Skip navigation
2023 World Gymnastics Championships broadcast schedule

  
Published September 25, 2023 02:46 PM
Biles shines in gymnastics return, winning Classic
August 5, 2023 10:09 PM
Watch highlights of Simone Biles' uneven bars, balance beam and vault routines at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic and hear her share the emotions from her triumphant gymnastics return.

Simone Biles leads the U.S. into the world gymnastics championships in Antwerp, Belgium, with finals live on Peacock from Oct. 3-8.

The U.S. women’s team — its most decorated in world championships history — eyes a seventh title in a row in the Oct. 4 team final. That would break the consecutive record it shares with the Chinese men (2003 through 2014).

Biles, who already owns records of 25 world championships medals and 19 golds, is set to become the first U.S. gymnast to compete at six worlds and the oldest U.S. woman to compete at worlds in more than 50 years.

It’s her first international meet since taking a two-year competition break following the Tokyo Olympics.

In her domestic return in August, she posted the world’s top three all-around scores in this Olympic cycle, according to the Gymternet.

That makes her a clear favorite for the Oct. 6 all-around final, which should also include last year’s medalists — Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, American Shilese Jones and Brit Jessica Gadirova.

National all-around champion Asher Hong will look to lead the U.S. to its first men’s team medal at worlds since 2014.

China is the reigning men’s team champion, but some of its best gymnasts are at this week’s Asian Games instead. Daiki Hashimoto, the reigning Olympic and world all-around champion, headlines the Japanese team.

There are no gymnasts from Russia for a second consecutive year due to a ban since the invasion of Ukraine.

The International Gymnastics Federation announced in July that gymnasts from Russia could return to international competition as individual neutral athletes starting Jan. 1.

In addition to live finals coverage, selected highlights from qualifying will be posted to NBC Sports digital channels, including its YouTube page here.

2023 World Gymnastics Championships Broadcast Schedule

DayTime (ET)EventPlatform
Tue., Oct. 31:30 p.m.Men’s Team FinalPeacock
Wed., Oct. 41:30 p.m.Women’s Team FinalPeacock
Thu., Oct. 51:30 p.m.Men’s All-AroundPeacock
Fri., Oct. 61:30 p.m.Women’s All-AroundPeacock
Sat., Oct. 78 a.m.Apparatus FinalsPeacock
Sun., Oct. 88 a.m.Apparatus FinalsPeacock
2 p.m.HighlightsCNBC*

*Also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for CNBC subscribers.