Two-time Olympic triple jumper Ana José Tima banned 3 years for doping

  
Published July 5, 2023 10:10 AM
ATHLETICS-WORLD-2022

Dominican Republic’s Ana Lucia Jose Tima competes in the women’s triple jump final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 18, 2022. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

MONACO — Two-time Olympic triple jumper Ana José Tima was banned for three years in a doping case, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Wednesday.

José Tima also was disqualified from all results since January 2022 including her 10th place at the world championships held last year in Eugene, Oregon.

The 33-year-old Dominican Republic athlete is suspended until January 2025. She earned a one-year reduction from a potential four-year ban for admitting her doping, the AIU said.

José Tima tested positive in her home country last November for ostarine, which aids muscle growth and has similar effects to anabolic steroids, and the substance GW501516, which failed medical trials more than a decade ago.

At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and Tokyo Olympics held in 2021 she did not advance from qualifying into the triple jump final.