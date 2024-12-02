 Skip navigation
2024 Toyota U.S. Open swimming TV, live stream schedule

  
Published December 2, 2024 07:45 AM

The Toyota U.S. Open, the last major USA Swimming domestic meet of the year, airs live on Peacock this week from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Peacock airs live finals coverage Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. ET. Highlights air on Saturday at 12 p.m. (CNBC) and Sunday at 12 p.m. (NBC).

This year’s U.S. Open will be held in short-course yards — a 25-yard pool, as used in NCAA competition — rather than the 50-meter pool used in the Olympics.

The field includes Olympic medalists Drew Kibler and Rhyan White. The full entry list is here.

The U.S. Open is followed next week by the world short course championships in Budapest, which are held in a 25-meter pool. Peacock also airs live finals coverage of short course worlds.

The U.S. roster for short course worlds includes Olympic gold medalists Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, Gretchen Walsh and Lilly King.

TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 2
Torri Huske, Bobby Finke lead USA Swimming Golden Goggles award winners
Torri Huske and Bobby Finke won USA Swimming’s Athlete of the Year awards.