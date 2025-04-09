 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Fantasy football RB dynasty rankings 2025: NFL draft sleepers including Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders
Baseball: World Baseball Classic: Italy at Mexico
Brazil to play in U.S. group at 2026 World Baseball Classic, Taiwan in Japan’s pool
Utah Jazz v Atlanta Hawks
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and, best bets for April 9

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tatisjr_250409.jpg
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is ‘worrisome’
nbc_dlb_mikemalonefired_250409.jpg
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250409.jpg
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Hart, Daniel among fantasy's most improved players

April 9, 2025 02:59 PM
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew shares why Knicks' Josh Hart and Hawks' Dyson Daniels are prime examples of players who outproduced their fantasy draft position.

nbc_roto_mikemalone_250409.jpg
02:53
DEN ownership didn’t do Malone, Booth ‘any favors’
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetskings_250409.jpg
01:52
Why Nuggets-Kings is an NBA play-in preview
nbc_roto_playinfavorites_250409.jpg
01:45
Which teams in West will be in play-in tournament?
nbc_roto_bte_lakersmavs_250409.jpg
01:30
Mavericks could upset Lakers in Doncic’s return
nbc_roto_nbacoach_250408.jpg
01:39
Atkinson the ‘easy’ pick for NBA COTY
nbc_roto_hawksmagic_250408.jpg
01:55
Hawks could struggle defensively against Magic
nbc_roto_warriorssuns_250408.jpg
01:31
Expect Warriors to bounce back and cover vs. Suns
nbc_roto_kingspistons_250407.jpg
01:26
Overlooked Pistons should cover vs. Kings
nbc_roto_dpoy_250407.jpg
02:01
Green has ‘flipped the paradigm’ in DPOY market
butlercurrygswvslal.jpg
01:41
GSW ‘won’t have problems’ attacking rim vs. Lakers
nbc_bte_heatvsgrizz_250403.jpg
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
nbc_roto_basketball_zion_250402.jpg
02:43
Will Pelicans trade Zion ahead of 2026 season?
nbc_roto_basketball_mem_250402.jpg
03:29
Fantasy ramifications of Grizzlies firing Jenkins
nbc_roto_basketball_durant_250402.jpg
02:20
Snag Allen in fantasy basketball with Durant hurt
nbc_roto_basketball_curry_250402.jpg
02:37
Curry, Jokic deliver epic fantasy performances
jokicclutch.jpg
01:32
Jokic flips NBA Clutch Player of the Year race
jokicclutchaward.jpg
02:23
Jokic flips Clutch Player of the Year award race
nbc_bte_pistonsthunder_250402.jpg
01:41
Lay points with Thunder to cover vs. Pistons
nbc_bte_nuggetswolves_250401.jpg
02:18
How injuries impact Timberwolves-Nuggets game
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250401.jpg
01:57
Target Grizzles to cover spread vs. Warriors
nbc_bte_raptorsbulls_250401.jpg
01:34
Raptors could give Bulls ‘a scare’ with rest edge
nbc_bte_lakersrockets_250331.jpg
01:50
Are Lakers primed for loss vs. Rockets?
nbc_bte_memphisceltics_250331.jpg
02:12
Celtics in a ‘great spot’ to knock off Grizzlies
nbc_bte_clippersmagic_250331.jpg
01:44
Clippers deserve ‘nudge’ over Magic
nbc_bte_cavsvspistons_250328.jpg
01:48
Cavs at ‘massive’ rest disadvantage vs. Pistons
nbc_bte_houvsutah_250327.jpg
01:27
Rockets can cover spread ‘comfortably’ vs. Jazz
nbc_bte_lalvschi_250327.jpg
01:50
Take White, Giddey, Bulls to upset Lakers at home
nbc_oht_swannintv3_250324.jpg
09:30
Swann details how she came to work with Carmelo
nbc_roto_rbsanthonydavis_250326.jpg
03:18
How Davis’ return affects Marshall in fantasy
lillardhurt.jpg
02:20
Trent Jr. could benefit in Lillard’s absence

nbc_roto_tatisjr_250409.jpg
01:08
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is ‘worrisome’
nbc_dlb_mikemalonefired_250409.jpg
13:01
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250409.jpg
14:38
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’
nbc_dps_dpondenvernuggets_250409.jpg
06:00
Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was ‘fractured’
nbc_horse_bluegrassstakes_250409.jpg
02:23
Blue Grass Stakes ‘lived up to’ the hype
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_csu_draftkings_250409.jpg
04:01
Analyzing odds for No. 2 DL picked in NFL draft
nbc_smx_explainer_250409.jpg
03:36
Whiskey throttle? Endo? SMX incidents explained
nbc_csu_kennethgrant_250409.jpg
05:03
‘Untapped potential’ with DT Grant at NFL level
nbc_csu_masongraham_250409.jpg
04:02
Why DT Graham is ‘no doubt’ an elite player
nbc_csu_mock17to32_250409.jpg
16:19
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 17-32: Egbuka, Nolen
nbc_csu_mock1to16_250409.jpg
17:05
Rogers’ NFL mock draft, picks 1-16: Ward, McMillan
nbc_roto_bte_heatbulls_250409.jpg
01:28
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
nbc_golf_ridleypresser_250409.jpg
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
nbc_roto_bte_mastersdebutant_250409.jpg
01:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
nbc_roto_masterstop20_250409.jpg
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
jalen_milroe_mpx.jpg
05:40
2025 NFL Draft lacks ‘star power’ among prospects
nbc_dps_caddystory_250409.jpg
02:32
Patrick recounts caddying at Augusta National
nbc_dps_nbateamburnout_250409.jpg
03:39
Unpacking ‘shocking’ Denver housecleaning
nbc_dps_lukaejection_250409.jpg
04:33
Doncic’s ‘reputation’ caused his ejection
nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
05:02
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
10:32
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
10:29
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks
nbc_pft_cardinalsneeds_250409.jpg
02:55
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Arizona Cardinals
nbc_pft_seahawksneeds_250409.jpg
02:02
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Seattle Seahawks
nbc_pft_49ersneeds_250409.jpg
05:13
2025 NFL Draft team needs: San Francisco 49ers
nbc_pft_seanmcvay_250409.jpg
06:35
McVay claims he hasn’t looked into QBs in draft
nbc_pft_ramsdraftneeds_250409.jpg
01:53
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Los Angeles Rams
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsbenjohnson_250409.jpg
10:34
Johnson already is challenging the Bears’ offense
nbc_pft_calebwilliamscareer_250409.jpg
02:47
Williams knows Johnson pushing him will be ‘key’