Who is Quincy Wilson: What to know about the Maryland teenager set to make history at the Paris Olympics

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field team is arguably one of the toughest teams to make in the world. At Trials, we saw upsets and thrillers, celebration and heartbreak, tears of joy and tears of sorrow—a rollercoaster of emotions that are expected when athletes attempt to make lifelong dreams come true.

One athlete who took Hayward Field by storm is 16-year-old Quincy Wilson. USATF announced their 120-person Olympic roster today and the Bowie, Maryland native is officially headed to Paris as a member of the 4x400m relay pool. If he competes at the Games he’ll be the youngest male to ever represent the U.S. in track and field at the Olympics.

Who is Quincy Wilson?

Quincy Wilson is a rising junior a Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. At Trials, he broke the under-18 world record in the 400m twice, but finished sixth in the final, outside of the automatic qualifying spots. However, the 16-year-old did not let that break his spirit. “I can’t go back and be disappointed,” began Wilson,” because at the end of the day, I’m 16 and running grown man times.

What record can Quincy Wilson break in Paris?

Wilson is a part of the 4x400m relay pool for Paris. If he competes at the Olympics, in either the Mixed 4x400m relay or the Men’s 4x400m relay, he would be the youngest American man ever to compete in Track and Field at the Olympics. That record is currently held by Arthur Newton, who was 17 years, 165 days old when he ran the 2,5000m Steeplechase all the way back in 1900 (there have been younger American women on the U.S. Track and Field team at the Olympics).

What is Quincy Wilson’s 400m time?

At Trials, the 16-year-old won his heat with a personal best and World U-18 record of 44.66. He lowered that mark further in the semis, finishing third in 44.59.

