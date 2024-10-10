 Skip navigation
Fact or Fiction: This weekend is Oregon’s best chance to flip Na’eem Offord
Lucy Olsen
Iowa needed a veteran guard, and Lucy Olsen and her mid-range game was a good fit
nbc_pff_ndstanford_241009.jpg
How to watch Stanford vs Notre Dame college football: Start time, TV and streaming info for Week 7 matchup

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_washingtonmbb_osoborint_241010.jpg
Osobor takes unique game to Washington, Big Ten
nbc_cbb_washingtonmbb_sprinkleint_241010.jpg
Sprinkle looks to continue success at Washington
oly_fswom_liu2022interview.jpg
Liu reflects on 2022 Figure Skating Worlds bronze

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA Finals Game 1 live: Scores, updates, highlights, stream

Live updates from Game 1 as as Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty look for their first-ever WNBA title.

Pressure is on Liberty in the WNBA Finals
October 10, 2024 02:07 PM
Meghan McKeown and Zora Stephenson preview the WNBA Finals where the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx are set to clash in a battle of the top teams in the league.

The New York Liberty were the best team in the WNBA from the moment the season tipped off — they had the best record (32-8), the best offense, the third-best defense, the best net rating, and plenty of star power highlighted by Olympians Brianna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.

However, there will be no casual stroll to the franchise’s first WNBA title — the Minnesota Lynx are a matchup problem for the Liberty. Minnesota took 3-of-4 games between the teams in the regular season and has their own star coming into her own in Napheesa Collier, who is arguably the best player in the postseason so far.

Welcome to what should be a wild and fun WNBA Finals, starting with Game 1 tonight in New York. Check back here often as we bring you updates on everything, including highlights, who is playing well, some Xs and Os as to why that is happening, what Ellie is up to, some opinions, and anything you need to keep up with the game. Hang with us and you will not miss a thing from Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

Updates
Liberty, Lynx playoff statistical leader
Let’s look at who has been leading these teams in the postseason

Lynx points per game
1. Napheesa Collier (27.1)
2. Courtney Williams (13.7)
3. Kayla McBride (13.6)

Lynx rebounds per game
1. Napheesa Collier (9.6)
2. Alanna Smith (4.4)
3. Courtney Williams (3.6)

Lynx assists per game
1. Courtney Williams (5.9)
2. Kayla McBride (4)
3. Napheesa Collier (3.9)

Lynx 3-Point field goal percentage (min. 2 attempts a game)
1. Alanna Smith (45.5%)
2. Napheesa Collier (45%)
3. Kayla McBride (33.3%)
—————————————
Liberty points per game
1. Sabrina Ionescu (20.7)
2. Breanna Stewart (20)
3. Jonquel Jones (13.5)

Liberty rebounds per game
1.Jonquel Jones (8.7)
2. Breanna Stewart (8.2)
3. Sabrina Ionescu (5.2)

Liberty assists per game
1. Sabrina Ionescu (5.2)
2. Breanna Stewart (3.8)
3. Courtney Vandersloot (3.3)

Liberty 3-Point field goal percentage (min. 2 attempts a game)
1. Leonie Fiebich (59.1%)
2. Jonquel Jones (46.7%)
3. Sabrina Ionescu (46.5%)
Liberty vs Lynx head-to-head
New York had the best record in the WNBA, but Minnesota owned the regular season matchups between the teams this year, taking three of the four head-to-head games.

That included when these teams met with something real on the line in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship. Bridget Carleton stepped up for Minnesota with 23 points in that game, including hitting 6-of-8 from 3, while Napheesa Collier was her usual impressive self with 21 points and six rebounds.

Minnesota is looking to repeat that performance in Game 1 and steal one on the road in the Barclays Center.