New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA Finals Game 1 live: Scores, updates, highlights, stream

The New York Liberty were the best team in the WNBA from the moment the season tipped off — they had the best record (32-8), the best offense, the third-best defense, the best net rating, and plenty of star power highlighted by Olympians Brianna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.

However, there will be no casual stroll to the franchise’s first WNBA title — the Minnesota Lynx are a matchup problem for the Liberty. Minnesota took 3-of-4 games between the teams in the regular season and has their own star coming into her own in Napheesa Collier, who is arguably the best player in the postseason so far.

Welcome to what should be a wild and fun WNBA Finals, starting with Game 1 tonight in New York. Check back here often as we bring you updates on everything, including highlights, who is playing well, some Xs and Os as to why that is happening, what Ellie is up to, some opinions, and anything you need to keep up with the game. Hang with us and you will not miss a thing from Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.

