Chris Lewis (Olympics)

Chris Lewis reprises his role as table tennis play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics, his second Olympic assignment with NBCU following his debut in the same role for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Lewis currently serves as a play-by-play announcer on CBS Sports’ college football and basketball coverage and also calls college baseball and lacrosse on CBS Sports Network.

Lewis was previously a play-by-play voice for Boise State and the Mountain West Network, covering a variety of sports. In 2021, Lewis was awarded the Idaho Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. In addition, Lewis is one of the weekend hosts of ESPN Radio Sportscenter.

Lewis grew up in South Jersey and is a graduate of Syracuse University.