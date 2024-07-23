Connor Fields (Olympics)
BMX Analyst
Connor Fields makes his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage, serving as a BMX racing analyst for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024.
A three-time Olympian (2012 London Olympics, 2016 Rio Olympics, and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021), Fields became the first American to win a gold medal in an Olympic BMX event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Fast Facts
- Olympic debut as a commentator with NBCU
- Three-time Olympics BMX rider, won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics
- Two-time UCI BMX World Championships gold medalist in time trials (2012 and 2013) and five-time UCI BMX Supercross World Cup medalist