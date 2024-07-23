 Skip navigation
PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Connor Fields (Olympics)

BMX Analyst

Connor Fields makes his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage, serving as a BMX racing analyst for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024.

A three-time Olympian (2012 London Olympics, 2016 Rio Olympics, and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021), Fields became the first American to win a gold medal in an Olympic BMX event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Fast Facts

  • Olympic debut as a commentator with NBCU
  • Three-time Olympics BMX rider, won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics
  • Two-time UCI BMX World Championships gold medalist in time trials (2012 and 2013) and five-time UCI BMX Supercross World Cup medalist