UBER PARTNERS WITH THE LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES AND TEAM USA AS THE OFFICIAL RIDESHARE AND ON-DEMAND DELIVERY PARTNER TO HELP GAMES STAKEHOLDERS GO ANYWHERE AND GET ANYTHING

Uber Will Help Keep Los Angeles Moving and Deliver to the Olympic and Paralympic Village During the World’s Greatest Sporting Competition

Uber Also Will Partner with NBCUniversal to Support its Coverage of the Milano-Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games

NEW YORK (July 9, 2025) – Uber (NYSE: UBER), the world’s leading mobility and delivery platform, is proud to announce it will be the official rideshare and on-demand delivery partner of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as Team USA. This exciting partnership marks a significant step in facilitating smooth transportation and delivery services during two of the world’s most celebrated sporting events.

In this pivotal role, Uber will deploy its advanced mobility solutions to design, implement and optimize rideshare operations across Los Angeles to help stakeholders navigate the city effortlessly. With venues spread across the city and beyond, Uber will lend its expertise to LA28 and its transportation partners providing tech capabilities, operational best practices, and a strategic network of pickup and drop-off locations to support a seamless and multi-modal mobility experience across the greater LA region.

As the world’s largest food delivery service operating across six continents, Uber Eats will power the Olympic and Paralympic Village’s on-demand delivery program, delivering to athletes during their stay. LA28 plans to feature Uber Eats mobile ordering within-venue at select locations, enhancing the spectator experience.

“We’re honored to partner with LA28 and Team USA. It’s a tremendous privilege for us to help people from across the globe move around LA and offer on-demand delivery to the Olympic and Paralympic Village,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “The drivers, couriers and merchants who will show up for visitors and locals are the backbone who make the partnership come together. The Olympic and Paralympic Games are a true celebration of the human spirit, and we’re incredibly proud to be LA28’s trusted partner.”

“Mobility is at the heart of what makes the Olympic and Paralympic Games extraordinary, connecting athletes to venues, fans to experiences and our global community across LA,” said LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman. “Uber’s commitment to innovation and seamless service aligns with our vision to deliver an unparalleled Games experience that showcases the very best of what our city and these athletes represent.”

LA28 is committed to hosting a transit-first Games, and Uber will provide comprehensive rideshare solutions including cars, bikes, and scooters to support multi-modal journeys to and from LA28 venues and mobility hubs.

As part of the partnership, Uber will support NBCUniversal’s multi-platform coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and the LA28 Games. Together, Uber and NBCUniversal will bring athlete stories and the competitions of the Milan Cortina and Los Angeles Games to life in new and exciting ways.

“With its leadership in tech and innovation, Uber embodies the spirit of the Olympics, making them the perfect partner for the upcoming Games” said Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “As we prepare to showcase the incredible athletes competing in Milan Cortina and Los Angeles, we look forward to collaborating with Uber throughout our extensive coverage and highlighting the seamless mobility experience they’ll provide during the Games.”

ABOUT LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

The LA28 Games will mark Los Angeles’ third time hosting the Olympic Games, previously hosting in 1984 and 1932, and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles will host the world’s most elite athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, nonprofit organization, with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs, and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

ABOUT UBER

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. The company started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

ABOUT TEAM USA

Team USA is the world’s largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

