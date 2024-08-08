Dwyane Wade (Olympics)

Dwyane Wade makes his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as an analyst for Team USA Men’s and Women’s Basketball this summer in Paris. A Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medalist, Wade finished a decorated 16-year NBA career in 2019 that saw him win three NBA championships and earn 13 NBA All-Star selections, eight All-NBA selections, and a spot on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Wade led the undefeated, gold-medal winning “Redeem Team” in scoring (16.0 points per game) at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and had a game-high 27 points on 75% shooting in the gold medal game against Spain. Team USA’s victory in Beijing came four years after it earned a bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Previously, Wade served as a studio analyst for TNT’s coverage of the NBA from 2019-2022. He is currently a co-owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz and WNBA’s Chicago Sky, which he began in 2021 and 2023, respectively.