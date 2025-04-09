2025 NIKE HOOP SUMMIT FROM PORTLAND, ORE., PRESENTED LIVE ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, APRIL 12, AT 7 P.M. ET

Men’s and Women’s Games Pitting USA Basketball vs. The World

Top Men’s Recruits A.J. Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Kiyan Anthony Plus Top Three Women’s Recruits in Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, and Jasmine Davidson Expected to Play

Noah Eagle (Play-by-Play) to Call Both Games, Alongside LaChina Robinson for Women’s and Robbie Hummel for Men’s

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 9, 2025 – The top men’s and women’s high school basketball recruits in the United States, including A.J. Dybantsa and Aaliyah Chavez, headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Nike Hoop Summit on USA Network and Peacock this Saturday, April 12, at 7 p.m. ET from Moda Center in Portland, Ore. One of the most prestigious events in high school basketball since its inception in 1995, this event features the best high school seniors in the U.S. against the best U19 international players in the world.

The pre-game show will start at 7 p.m. ET, with the women’s game set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. A bridge show between the two games will lead into the men’s game at 10 p.m. ET. All programming will be live on both USA Network and Peacock.

This year’s competition is expected to include a bevy of talent, with the U.S. men’s roster featuring No. 2 overall recruit A.J. Dybantsa (BYU commit), No. 3 Cameron and twin brother No. 24 Cayden Boozer (both Duke) -- sons of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer -- and No. 4 Nate Ament. The U.S. women’s team features the top three recruits in Aaliyah Chavez (Oklahoma), Sienna Betts (UCLA), and Jasmine Davidson (USC). The international teams are expected to include Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony, son of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, and No. 4 women’s overall recruit Agot Makeer (South Carolina).

The Nike Hoop Summit has been a display of the next wave of top-tier NBA talent for decades, with six NBA MVPs, 42 NBA All-Stars, and over 100 NBA lottery picks having played in the game. Notable U.S. alumni include 2014 NBA MVP and 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant (2006), 2004 NBA MVP and 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett (1995), 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis (2011), and likely No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg (2024). Prominent international alumni include 2007 NBA MVP and 14-time NBA All-Star Dirk Nowitzki (1998), three-time NBA MVP and 2023 NBA champion Nikola Jokic (2014), and four-time NBA champion Tony Parker (2000). The women’s game, which began in 2023, has seen NCAA All-Americans such as Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo (2023) and reigning SEC Player of the Year Madison Booker (2024) compete.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle will call both games alongside LaChina Robinson, a four-year member of the Wake Forest basketball team, for the women’s game, and Robbie Hummel, a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection at Purdue, for the men’s game. Jordan Cornette will serve as sideline reporter. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed, Aja Ellison, and Matt McCall will host the pre-game, halftime, and bridge shows.

How to Watch – Saturday, April 12 (all times ET) :



TV: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

EVENT

TIME (ET)

PLATFORMS

Pre-Game

7 p.m.

USA Network, Peacock

Women’s Game

7:30 p.m.

USA Network, Peacock

Bridge Show

9:30 p.m.

USA Network, Peacock

Men’s Game

10 p.m.

USA Network, Peacock



